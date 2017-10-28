 Skip Nav
Healthy Recipes
19 Healthy Desserts to Satisfy Reese's Peanut Butter Cup Cravings
Weight Loss
I Did CrossFit 5 Days a Week For 1 Month and This Is What Happened
10-minute Workouts
Warning: This Workout Will Wake Up Muscles You Didn't Know Existed

Halloween Costumes With Yoga Pants

19 Halloween Costumes That Your Black Yoga Pants Are Perfect For

You know an investment piece when you see one, and for you, that piece is a trusty pair of black workout leggings. Or two. Or seven.

Related
13 Last-Minute Costume Ideas Using Your Workout Clothes

But did you know your staple pair of stretchy, all-black, make-your-butt-look-fabulous pair of yoga pants can be repurposed in several different ways for Halloween? You'll be ridiculously comfortable and you'll have a last-minute, low-budget costume on lock. Here are just a handful of ways you can get creative with your favorite workout leggings this Halloween.

  1. A pirate
  2. A pants-wearing witch
  3. A black cat
  4. Nyan Cat
  5. A ninja
  6. A domino
  7. Mary Poppins
  8. Sushi and/or soy sauce
  9. A Jazzerciser
  10. A Sim
  11. A Death Eater
  12. One of the Pink Ladies from Grease
  13. Rubix Cube
  14. Stephanie Tanner
  15. A VHS tape
  16. One of the Animaniacs
  17. Blackmail
  18. KISS
  19. A burglar
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Macy Williams
Join the conversation
Easy Halloween CostumesActivewearHalloween CostumesHealthy LivingWorkout ClothesHalloween
Halloween
The 12 Most Underrated Horror Movies of All Time
by Colin Geddes
Fairy Costume Makeup Ideas
Halloween
25 Ethereal Makeup Transformations to DIY Your Halloween "Fairy" Tale
by Nile Cappello
Best Headphones For Working Out
Workout Clothes
Workout Headphones That Will Actually Stay in Your Ears — Finally!
by Rebecca Brown
Target JoyLab Activewear Collection
Shopping Guide
Over 65 Crazy-Stylish Activewear Pieces — Every Single One is Under $47
by Dominique Astorino
APL Fall 2017 Colors
Workout Clothes
APL's Fall Colors Are Here — You're Going to Lose Your (Sneaker) Head Over the Lavender
by Dominique Astorino
From Our Partners
Latest Fitness
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Fitness
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds