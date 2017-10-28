Halloween Costumes With Yoga Pants
19 Halloween Costumes That Your Black Yoga Pants Are Perfect For
You know an investment piece when you see one, and for you, that piece is a trusty pair of black workout leggings. Or two. Or seven.
But did you know your staple pair of stretchy, all-black, make-your-butt-look-fabulous pair of yoga pants can be repurposed in several different ways for Halloween? You'll be ridiculously comfortable and you'll have a last-minute, low-budget costume on lock. Here are just a handful of ways you can get creative with your favorite workout leggings this Halloween.
- A pirate
- A pants-wearing witch
- A black cat
- Nyan Cat
- A ninja
- A domino
- Mary Poppins
- Sushi and/or soy sauce
- A Jazzerciser
- A Sim
- A Death Eater
- One of the Pink Ladies from Grease
- Rubix Cube
- Stephanie Tanner
- A VHS tape
- One of the Animaniacs
- Blackmail
- KISS
- A burglar
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Macy Williams