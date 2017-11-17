 Skip Nav
Fitness Gear
20 Perfect Picks For the Yoga-Lover in Your Life
Holiday Fitness
A 12-Month "I Am Strong" Challenge Better Than Any New Year's Resolution
Holiday Fitness
6 Fat-Burning Foods For Winter
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
22 Decadent Treats That Are Actually Healthy

Even though we all have the best intentions of eating healthy, we all know that baking creative and yummy desserts is such a fun thing to do, whether it's a fun batch of cookies or various rich and creamy treats. Luckily, you don't always have to sacrifice health for flavor and decadence. We've rounded up 22 delicious treats, many of them vegan, for you to have your pick from. Enjoy!

Gingerbread Cookies
Cheesy Spritz Cookies
Cranberry Chocolate Chia Cookies
Vegan Peanut Butter Kiss Cookies
Vegan Pumpkin Cookies
Mint Chip Truffles
Vegan Chocolate Mousse Pie
Black Bean Brownie Bites
Dairy-Free Truffles
Vegan Peanut Butter Brownie Bites
Vegan Chocolate Mousse-Filled Strawberries
Vegan Chocolate Fruit Dip
Chocolate Beet Cake
Vegan Sugar Cookies
Healthy Chocolate Cream Pie
Apple Cranberry Crisp
Gluten-Free Bread Pudding
Pumpkin Chia Pudding
Raw Pumpkin Cheesecake Bites
Cranberry Pecan Oatmeal Cookies
Carrot Cake Snowballs
Chocolate Raspberry Protein Balls
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Holiday FoodChristmas CookiesCookiesHoliday
Gift Guide
20 DIY Gifts That Will Make Your Secret Santa Smile From (Rosy) Cheek to Cheek
by Sara Ahmed
Ugly Christmas Sweater Cookies
Holiday Food
A Guide to Making the Cutest Ugly Christmas Sweater Cookies
by Anna Monette Roberts
How to Dry Out Bread
Holiday Food
Don't Have Day-Old Bread? Here's How to Fake It
by Nicole Perry
Pumpkin Pie With Graham Cracker Crust Recipe
Holiday Food
Lazy Girl's Pumpkin Pie With Graham Cracker Crust
by Anna Monette Roberts
Best Gifts For Men in Their 30s
Relationships
30 Gifts Your 30-Something Boyfriend Will Want This Year
by Macy Cate Williams
From Our Partners
Latest Fitness
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Fitness
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds