Vegan Peanut Butter Brownies
Vegan Bliss! Peanut Butter Brownie Bites With a Protein Kick
A dessert isn't dessert unless it's decadent and delicious, but no one said it can't taste amazing and also fill some nutritional gaps while you're enjoying each bite. These chewy brownies are disguised as fudgey, peanut-buttery goodness but shhh — they also offer a healthy dose of protein, which we could all use a little more of.
If you're craving something sweet and chocolaty, using plant-based protein powder mixed into the batter offers more protein than regular vegan brownies, but you won't taste any difference. Each 124-calorie bite offers 5.1 grams of essential protein. And because they're vegan, not only are they void of cholesterol, but you get the green light to lick the spoon!
Peanut Butter Brownie Bites
From Jenny Sugar, POPSUGAR Fitness
Ingredients
- For brownies:
- 1/2 cup whole wheat flour
- 1/2 cup protein powder (I used SunWarrior)
- 2/3 cup raw sugar
- 1/2 cup unsweetened cocoa powder
- 1/2 teaspoon baking powder
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1 banana
- 1/2 cup olive oil
- 1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
- 1/4 cup vegan dark chocolate chips
- For peanut butter swirl:
- 1/4 cup creamy all-natural peanut butter
- 1 tablespoon coconut oil
- 1 tablespoon maple syrup
- 1 teaspoon vanilla
Directions
- Preheat oven to 350°F. Spray mini muffin tin with cooking spray.
- In a large bowl, stir the dry ingredients together (flour, protein powder, sugar, cocoa powder, baking powder, and salt), and set aside.
- Mash the banana in a large bowl. Stir in the olive oil, one teaspoon vanilla, and chocolate chips.
- Add the dry ingredients to the wet, and mix well (it will be thick).
- Use a spoon to fill each of the muffin wells just to the top.
- In a small ceramic bowl, mix the peanut butter, coconut oil, maple syrup, and vanilla. Pop the bowl in the microwave for 15 to 20 seconds, until slightly softened.
- Add a dollop of the peanut butter mixture to the top of each brownie bite.
- Bake for 15 minutes. Allow to cool for 10 minutes before moving to a cooling rack.
- Enjoy! Store uneaten brownie bites in an airtight container.
Source: Calorie Count
Information
- Category
- Desserts, Brownies
- Yield
- 24 bites
- Cook Time
- 25 min
Nutrition
- Calories per serving
- 124
how many bites per serving?