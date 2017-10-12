Vegan Bliss! Peanut Butter Brownie Bites With a Protein Kick

A dessert isn't dessert unless it's decadent and delicious, but no one said it can't taste amazing and also fill some nutritional gaps while you're enjoying each bite. These chewy brownies are disguised as fudgey, peanut-buttery goodness but shhh — they also offer a healthy dose of protein, which we could all use a little more of.

If you're craving something sweet and chocolaty, using plant-based protein powder mixed into the batter offers more protein than regular vegan brownies, but you won't taste any difference. Each 124-calorie bite offers 5.1 grams of essential protein. And because they're vegan, not only are they void of cholesterol, but you get the green light to lick the spoon!