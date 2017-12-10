 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Lighten Up the Holidays With Healthy, Delicious Dinner Recipes
Healthy Recipes
This Creamy Banana Cashew Overnight Oatmeal Offers 15 Grams of Protein
Yoga
The Ultimate Yoga Pose to Strengthen Your Arms and Core
Yoga
If You've Never Done a Backbend Using a Wall, You've Got to Try This!
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Lighten Up the Holidays With Healthy, Delicious Dinner Recipes

Cozy, warming holiday meals don't have to be unhealthy! If you're looking to cook up something delicious and wintry this season with flavors like cranberry, orange, and mint, then you've come to the right place. From stuffings to soups and hearty chicken dinners, we have leaner, lighter dishes that are packed with nutrients and ready for a festive night in or a holiday party.

Related
8 Scary Things That Happen to Your Body After a Holiday Food Fest
Cranberry Chicken Breast
Sausage, Apple, and Butternut Squash Stuffing
Roasted Butternut Squash
Butternut Squash Soup
Red Pepper Lentil Bake
Zucchini, Squash, and Mint Quinoa Stuffing
Pan-Seared Salmon With Asparagus, Arugula, and Zucchini
Squash, Sweet Potato, Carrot, and White Bean Soup
Cranberry-Pear Wild Rice Stuffing
Orange Rosemary Chicken
Baked Quinoa Casserole
Poached Chicken Breast With Ginger Shallot Sauce
Cider-Spiked Butternut Squash Soup
Gluten-Free Corn Bread Dressing
Roasted Sweet Potatoes
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Holiday FitnessHealthy RecipesHealthy LivingHoliday
Holiday Fitness
7 Days of Workouts That Will Have You Fit and Fabulous This Holiday Season
by Brandi Kupchella
Keto Gingerbread Doughnut Recipe
Holiday Fitness
Santa's Waistline Is About to Get a Lot Smaller With These Keto Gingerbread Doughnuts
by Lauren Holden
Christmas Breakfast Meal Prep Hacks
Holiday
12 Food Prep Hacks That Will Make Christmas Breakfast a Breeze
by Alicia Lu
Gifts For a Long-Distance Boyfriend
Gift Guide
16 Thoughtful Gifts For Your Long-Distance Guy
by Nicole Yi
Target Sock Advent Calendars
Gift Guide
Keep Your Feet Warm and Heart Happy With These $15 Sock Advent Calendars
by Laurel Elis
From Our Partners
Latest Fitness
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Fitness
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds