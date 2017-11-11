 Skip Nav
This Cranberry-Pear Wild Rice Stuffing Is Protein-Packed!

If stuffing is your Thanksgiving obsession, here's a healthier recipe that's jam-packed with fiber-licious tender pears and chewy wild rice. Made with whole-grain bread instead of the usual white or sourdough and naturally sweetened with dried cranberries and freshly pressed apple cider, the smells from your kitchen are sure to send your family into an autumnal overload.

For just 178 calories per savory serving, this stuffing is also vegan, so it'll make your non-turkey-and-butter-eating guests super stoked.

Aside from a side dish for your usual T-Day meal, this would also be a delicious main dish for any night of the week when topped with roasted butternut squash or chicken. Or pack it for lunch with a crisp side salad — it stores well and tastes even better the next day.

Cranberry-Pear Wild Rice Stuffing

Cranberry-Pear Wild Rice Stuffing

Ingredients

  1. 2 1/2 cups low-sodium vegetable broth
  2. 2/3 cup raw wild rice
  3. 1 1/2 tablespoons olive oil
  4. 1 medium red onion, chopped
  5. 2 large celery stalks, diced
  6. 2 medium firm pears, cored and diced
  7. 2 cups finely diced whole grain bread
  8. 1/3 cup dried cranberries
  9. 1/4 cup chopped pecans
  10. 2 teaspoons salt-free seasoning (like Spike or Mrs. Dash)
  11. 1/2 teaspoon dried thyme
  12. Salt and freshly ground pepper to taste
  13. 1/2 cup apple cider

Directions

  1. Bring the broth to a simmer in a small saucepan. Stir in the wild rice, then cover and simmer gently until the liquid is absorbed, about 35 minutes.
  2. Preheat the oven to 375°F.
  3. Heat the oil in a medium-size skillet. Add the onion, and sauté until translucent. Add the celery, and sauté over medium heat until both are golden.
  4. Combine the onion-celery mixture with the cooked wild rice and all the remaining ingredients except the apple juice in a mixing bowl. Stir well to combine. Drizzle the apple juice in slowly, stirring all the while, until the mixture is evenly moistened.
  5. Transfer the mixture to a lightly oiled, large shallow baking dish. Bake for 30 to 35 minutes, or until the top begins to get slightly crusty.

Information

Category
Side Dishes, Stuffing/dressing
Yield
8 servings
Cook Time
60 minutes

Nutrition

Calories per serving
178

