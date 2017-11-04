17 Healthy Smoothie Recipes Perfect For Fall

 Skip Nav
The weather has cooled, the leaves are changing, PSLs are gracing your Instagram, and a new batch of seasonal produce is making its way into all of your recipes. From apples to figs and of course pumpkins, Fall is here and so are all of the nutritional produce options to choose from! These healthy Fall smoothies embrace the new season and give you even more of an excuse to hit up those weekend farmers markets for some in-season goodness.

Protein-Packed Pumpkin Spice Smoothie
Vegan Apple Pie Smoothie
Fresh Carrot Ginger Smoothie
Gluten-Free Fig Newton Breakfast Smoothie
Chai-Spiced Peanut Butter and Apple Smoothie
Pumpkin Spice Smoothie
Pear Detox Green Smoothie
Almond Fig and Strawberry Smoothie
Sweet Potato Peach Smoothie
Pumpkin Chai Protein Smoothie
Ginger Pear Green Smoothie
Pumpkin Oatmeal Breakfast Smoothie
Glowing Berry Beet Smoothie
Pear Overnight Oatmeal Crisp Smoothie
Pumpkin Coffee Smoothie
Bee Pollen, Berry, and Broccoli Rabe Smoothie
Chai-Infused Pumpkin Keto Smoothie
