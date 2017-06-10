Packable Home Gym Equipment That Can Squeeze Into the Tiniest of Studio Apartments

So you've got yourself a teeny-tiny living space, and there's no possible way you could ever make a "home gym." Wrong! Give yourself just a few feet to move, and we promise you can turn these packable, storable, compactable pieces of equipment into the only gym you'll need — no membership required. With small pieces and items that can easily fold up in a drawer, you'll have the essentials to build strength, move, sweat, and even recover the right way.