No Space, No Equipment, No Problem: Our 20-Minute Apartment Workout
No Space, No Equipment, No Problem: Our 20-Minute Apartment Workout

No space, no money to invest in a home gym, and no time? No excuses! Work your entire body with the following circuit workout. You don't need a lot of space to do it; all you need is your living room or bedroom floor. And while it tones all your muscle groups, it doesn't take a lot of time: repeat this circuit twice, and you'll still be done in about 20 minutes!

Mountain Climbers
Sumo Squats
Up-Down Plank
Jump Squats
Toe-Touch Crunches
Reverse Plank
No Space, No Equipment, No Problem: Our 20-Minute Apartment Workout
Intermediate WorkoutsFull-body Workouts20-minute WorkoutsCircuit WorkoutWorkoutsStrength Training
