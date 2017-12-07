Total-Body, No-Equipment Workout
No Space, No Equipment, No Problem: Our 20-Minute Apartment Workout
ADVERTISEMENT ()
0
No Space, No Equipment, No Problem: Our 20-Minute Apartment Workout
No space, no money to invest in a home gym, and no time? No excuses! Work your entire body with the following circuit workout. You don't need a lot of space to do it; all you need is your living room or bedroom floor. And while it tones all your muscle groups, it doesn't take a lot of time: repeat this circuit twice, and you'll still be done in about 20 minutes!
0previous images
-24more images