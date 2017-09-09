This Oatmeal Hack Is Seriously Genius

 Skip Nav
Why do I talk about oatmeal so much? Because it's probably one of the absolute best breakfasts for a trillion reasons. Not only is it quick, a great source of fiber and protein, and super filling, but it tastes damn delicious. And it's so versatile — you can have a different flavor combination every day for a month and never have the same one twice. What would make it even better? If it offered even more weight-loss-promoting protein and fiber. And here's how to make it happen.

Nope, this hack doesn't involve adding Greek yogurt, or protein powder, or cottage cheese. This trick is completely dairy-free and all-natural. The secret lies in beans. Garbanzo beans, to be exact. Just mash one-quarter cup into your bowl. Then add the rolled oats, liquid, sweetener, and toppings of your choice, heat it up, and boom — for 65 extra calories, you also get 3.5 grams of protein and 2.5 grams of fiber. The smashed chickpeas add a creaminess that blends right into the oatmeal, so you won't notice them one bit.

Cannellini beans work well too (50 calories, 3 grams of protein, and 2.5 grams of fiber). And this morning I tried pinto beans (55 calories, 3 grams of protein, 3 grams of fiber) with huge success — and by that I mean my preschooler scraped her bowl clean and then asked for more.

This works with overnight oats, as in this banana cashew oatmeal — just mash them in the jar first, add your other ingredients, stir it in the morning, and you've got yourself a creamy protein- and fiber-packed breakfast. Or add them to your cooked steel-cut oats. Talk about a breakfast game changer.

Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Jenny Sugar
