Staffers Share What They Do to Help Them Alleviate Period Cramps

We all experience period cramps differently. Some women claim to have high thresholds for pain, whereas others cave to the discomfort that menstruation brings. Regardless of which camp you belong to, we can all agree on one thing: that time of the month usually sucks. It twists and turns our stomachs into knots, wreaks havoc on our insides, and grinds on our lower backs. But as women, we all have our own tricks for how to navigate our period cramps. For the best intel, I turned to POPSUGAR staffers. In addition to having worry-free protection on hand, I asked three staffers to reveal what keeps them on track.



Exercise

What Aimee does: "When I have my period, I find that exercise helps alleviate my cramps. I grab my running shoes and take to the streets to sweat off any unwanted feelings of cramps and grogginess. I'll use a Stayfree® Ultra Thin® to back me up on my journey and make sure to drink lots of water so my body feels energized. And by the next day, I'm refreshed and ready to return to what matters." Her pad of choice moves with her body and keeps her dry and comfortable so she can stick to her fitness goals.





Avoid alcohol

What Gianna does: "I've noticed when I drink alcohol on my period, I feel groggy and fatigued and my cramps get worse. So during my cycle, I avoid the after-work cocktails and wine and drink a more-than-usual amount of water. Before bed, I always wear a Stayfree® Overnight Pad, enjoy a hot cup of green tea with honey, and watch Netflix until I fall asleep. In the morning, I'm ready to tackle the day." Gianna's overnight pad allows her to go to bed in a healthy state of mind, knowing she has dependable protection for one less thing to worry about.



Relax

What Stephanie does: "I throw on Stayfree® Ultra Thin® Overnight Pads and my comfiest pair of sweatpants, cozy up on the couch with a blanket, and sip warm water with lemon. The more relaxed and comfortable I feel, the faster my pain will ease." The overnight pad is flexible, breathable, and comfortable so Stephanie can go to bed with the extra protection she may need.



It's clear that as long as these women have access to something dependable, they're able to manage their period discomfort and focus on what's important.





