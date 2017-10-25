 Skip Nav
Are Steel-Cut Oats That Much Healthier Than Rolled Oats?
Be Still, Our RXBAR-Loving Hearts: Pumpkin Spice Is Back!
20+ Fiber-Filled Apple Recipes That Help Cut Down on Added Sugars
8 Simple Ways to Manage Seasonal Depression

Wintertime can bring holiday cheer, but it can also bring an onslaught of moodiness, loss of energy, and downright depression. Sometimes, symptoms are severe enough to require treatment; this cyclical and seasonal depression is known as Seasonal Affective Disorder. Women between the ages of 15 and 55 are most at risk for this condition that is literally "SAD" in its acronymic form.

Whether you have mild symptoms that need a boost or a more serious bout of seasonal blues, these tips and tricks can help mitigate the effects of wintertime sadness (and we think tip eight might be most crucial!).

Go For Morning Walks
Eat the Right Foods
Get Outside
Let There Be Light
Stay Active
Indulge in Cozy Wintertime Activities
Keep a Schedule
Get Some Help
