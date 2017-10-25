8 Simple Ways to Manage Seasonal Depression

Wintertime can bring holiday cheer, but it can also bring an onslaught of moodiness, loss of energy, and downright depression. Sometimes, symptoms are severe enough to require treatment; this cyclical and seasonal depression is known as Seasonal Affective Disorder. Women between the ages of 15 and 55 are most at risk for this condition that is literally "SAD" in its acronymic form.

Whether you have mild symptoms that need a boost or a more serious bout of seasonal blues, these tips and tricks can help mitigate the effects of wintertime sadness (and we think tip eight might be most crucial!).