How Much Produce Do I Need to Eat in a Week?
Here's What a Full Week of Fruits and Veggies Looks Like
You know that it's important to eat your fruits and vegetables every day, but do you really know how much is enough? It seems simple enough: the USDA recommends two cups of fruit and two-and-a-half cups of vegetables every day, but putting it all together day by day, week by week is a different story. We've taken all the hassle and guesswork out of the picture with this seven-day plan that includes recipe ideas and serving suggestions. Click through to see all the gorgeous produce on your healthy menu for the week!