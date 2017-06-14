 Skip Nav
If You've Ever Felt Discouraged by Your Appearance at the End of the Day, Read This
Jade Joselyn Stomach in the Morning vs. Night

Hands up if you get a bloated stomach in the evening 🙋🏼 I do that's for sure but guys this is completely normal!!!! ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ It's perfectly ok to have aesthetic goals and to want to look & feel a certain way but remember if you are looking up to someone for inspiration & motivation know that they get bloated too and have days where they probably don't feel so great. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ I mentioned in #thepositivebody community on facebook that throughout the day our bodies change shape and weight gain will happen so taking progress pics and stepping on the scales should be done first thing in the morning😊I see so many people in my gym weighing themselves in the middle of the day 👎🏼 my porridge alone weighs like 1kg😂 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ (On the left I just relaxed my stomach & on the right I was breathing out) #bloated #transformationtuesday #fitnesstransformation #bodytransformation #bloatingisnormal

A post shared by JADE JOSELYN (@jadejoselyn) on

When you're on a fitness journey, it's very easy to be discouraged by your appearance at the end of the day, but one fitness blogger is reminding us why we cannot let evening bloat bring us down. Jade Joselyn recently took to Instagram to share a side-by-side photo of herself at 7 a.m. and at 7 p.m. to show that even fit influencers don't look the same at night as they did in the morning.

"Hands up if you get a bloated stomach in the evening," she captioned the photo above. "I do that's for sure but guys this is completely normal!!!! It's perfectly ok to have aesthetic goals and to want to look & feel a certain way but remember if you are looking up to someone for inspiration & motivation know that they get bloated too and have days where they probably don't feel so great."

Jade's message effectively reminds us that bodies change shape during the day, and we cannot let our end-of-day appearance throw off our goals or discredit our progress. Although we often look for motivation on Instagram, we need to keep in mind that even influencers may look different in their 7 a.m. state vs. at the end of the day.

As human beings, there's an inevitable change in our appearance by the end of the day based on the eating, drinking, and overall activity we've done since waking up. It's not always bloating that causes the change, but it's great that Jade is sharing this reality that many influencers do not.

One comment on the photo said it best, "This makes me feel so human thank you."

