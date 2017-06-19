 Skip Nav
This 91-Year-Old Gymnast's Routine Will Leave Your Jaw Stuck to the Floor
Johanna Quaas World's Oldest Gymnast Routines

At a spry 91 years old, Johanna Quaas is the world's oldest competing gymnast — and she's got the moves to keep up with the younger competition. The nimble German athlete first caught our attention back in 2014, but with recent buzz all over Reddit, she's on our radar yet again, proving she's not ready to stop showing off her skills just yet.

To this day, Johanna still performs at gymnastics festivals, flawlessly nailing her floor, parallel bars, and balance beam routines with grace and ease while wearing her signature dark-green leotard. You just have to see the 91-year-old in her element to believe how talented she is, so watch the videos above and below to catch a glimpse at her jaw-dropping balance, strength, and flexibility.
GymnasticsSenior CitizensHealthy Living
