Low-Calorie, No-Bake Brownies — They're Vegan, Too!
Warning: This Workout Will Wake Up Muscles You Didn't Know Existed
The Photo That Is Helping Women Detect Breast Cancer

Kate Winslet Said She Doesn't Weigh Herself on Tonight Show

Kate Winslet's Best Mood-Boosting Self-Care Tip? Throw Out Your Scale

Kate Winslet may be casually doing her own stunts in sub-zero temperatures, but there's one thing she has firmly said no to: the scale. In a recent interview with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show, the actress shared her health tip while promoting The Mountain Between Us with Idris Elba.

Kate began by explaining a particularly challenging stunt that basically involved her falling through frozen ice about seven times. When asked why she decided to do her own stunts for the film, she replied, "Well, why would you not?"

Kate then detailed the stunt wherein Idris lifts her limp body out of the ice. "To not be able to help Idris as he pulls me out of this ice hole," Kate said, "That upset me." She then added, "Pulling my body out of the water — I don't know how much I weigh. I haven't weighed myself in 12 years. Top tip, it's a great move!"

Though some people like to use scales to track their progress, scales don't always reflect what's really going on in your body. Instead, it's better to look at other indicators, like your energy level and how your clothes are fitting. It definitely seems like Kate is on to something with this tip. Watch her hilarious interview, above.
Body Positivity
