 Skip Nav
Beginner Fitness Tips
Workouts That Give Me Everything Running Promised (but Didn't)
Travel
Heading to the NYC Marathon? Here's the Only Travel Guide You Need
Healthy Eating Tips
This Is That Trendy Coffee You're Seeing All Over Instagram

Kelsey Wells Ab Workout

This 4-Exercise Circuit Will Set Your Abs on Fire

Learn SWEAT trainer Kelsey Wells's simple but OMG-so-effective ab workout. It's just four moves! But each move will focus on the abs and core in a unique way. Also, be sure to check out Kelsey Wells's Post-Pregnancy Program in the SWEAT App.

Directions
Set your timer for seven minutes and aim to complete the four-exercise circuit as many times as you can before the timer goes off! While you're aiming to complete each exercise as quickly as possible, it is important that you maintain proper technique throughout.
Join the conversation
Fitness Video
Join The Conversation
Class Fitsugar
The Best 10-Minute High-Intensity Workout
by Anna Renderer
30-Minute Tabata Workout
Class Fitsugar
A 30-Minute Tabata Session to Burn Some Serious Calories
by Anna Renderer
20-Minute Full-Body Workout With Weights
Class Fitsugar
A 20-Minute Fit and Sexy Workout For Your Entire Body
by Anna Renderer paid for by CALIA By Carrie Underwood
Couple's Figure Skating Routine to "The Sound of Silence"
Fitness Video
This Haunting Figure Skating Routine Makes You Feel the Music in Your Bones
by Brinton Parker
This Is Us Partner Workout Game
Fitness Video
Don't Just Sob on the Couch: Turn Your This Is Us Viewing Party Into a Workout
by Susi May
From Our Partners
Latest Fitness
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Fitness
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds