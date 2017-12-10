 Skip Nav
Make Your Tree Swole With Holiday Spirit Using These Kettlebell Ornaments
Make Your Tree Swole With Holiday Spirit Using These Kettlebell Ornaments

Have you ever looked at your beautifully decorated Christmas tree and thought, "I wish that reminded me more of my gym"? We truly hope not. But we've discovered ornaments that may cause this exact scenario . . . and they're affordable, too! One vendor on Etsy has created glittery ornaments shaped like kettlebells ($15), so they're perfect for gym buffs with a flair for holiday flamboyance. The handmade ornaments are good far beyond the Winter holidays, too, as they can be hung from your car's rearview mirror or even displayed in your gym locker. Whether you want them personalized or suited to fit your home's holiday decor theme, there's an option for you. Check out the ornaments, and then place an order for yourself or your swole-mate!

