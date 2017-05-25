 Skip Nav
Khloé Kardashian Reveals Her Go-To Meal at Chipotle and It's Healthy!
Khloe Kardashian Chipotle Order

Khloé Kardashian Reveals Her Go-To Meal at Chipotle and It's Healthy!

If I'm being honest, Chipotle is a guilty pleasure of mine. So when I think of the fast-food restaurant, the last thing I consider is eating "healthy", but Khloé Kardashian's latest revelation might just change all of that. The 32-year-old reality star recently shared her secrets to eating "clean", even when she's at the beloved Mexican restaurant.

"Even though clean eating is my M.O., sometimes I find myself in situations where there just isn't an avocado smoothie or quinoa salad on the menu," Khloé reportedly told fans on her app. So what does the Revenge Body with Khloé Kardashian host order when she goes to Chipotle? The taco salad. Her exact order includes fajita veggies, black beans, romaine lettuce, salsa, and yes, of course, guacamole.

1 Man Is Setting Out to Achieve His Fitness Goals — by Eating Chipotle For an Entire Year

What do you think? Has Khloé created the ultimate Chipotle clean-eating hack? Let us know. And if her go-to meal doesn't have your mouth watering, check out our own list of the leanest, lightest orders you can get from Chipotle.

Image Source: Getty / Alberto E. Rodriguez
Healthy Eating TipsKhloe KardashianHealthy LivingChipotleMexicanHealthy EatingFast Food
