If You're at Chipotle, These Are the Leanest, Lightest Orders

Chipotle has had its fair share of bad press in the past year or so, that's for sure. But it still remains one of the most popular fast-casual restaurants in the United States. Clearly, people are still into it. If you're out with friends at Chipotle, or stopping roadside at the beacon of silver-wrapped burritos while traveling, we've got a handful of tips for you.

Before we get into how to order the four items Chipotle offers — burritos, tacos, bowls and salads — let's go over some general pointers . . .

  • Beans: Black beans have less sodium, more fiber, and more protein than pinto beans, but they're similar in terms of calories.
  • Rice: We skipped rice, both brown and white, because of high sodium and carbohydrate content. If you're needing some rice, know that although brown rice has more fat and carbohydrates than white rice, it's higher in fiber, protein, and iron, while being significantly lower in sodium.
  • Meat: In many of these orders, we opted for sofritas, which is a tofu/vegetarian option, and the lightest on calories across all choices. If you opt for animal-based protein, chicken is the lightest in terms of calories. However, steak had slightly less fat and about half the cholesterol of chicken, while it was on par in the amount of calories, sodium, and protein. Steak also has twice as much iron as chicken.

Now, let's order!

Burrito
Bowl
Tacos
Salad
