 Skip Nav
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
12 Gifts For the Fitness-Lover in Your Life — All From Lane Bryant and Under $80

This season, don't get behind on your holiday shopping; instead, start looking now. If you're stuck on what to get some of your loved ones, try thinking about their interests. You can make this year special by gifting all your friends who love to work out with some useful and motivational fitness gear. We looked to Lane Bryant because not only does the retailer carry a wide variety of stylish clothing picks, but it also has a great sportswear line, Livi Active. Whether you're looking to gift some socks or a new jacket, we found cool choices, so take a look at our favorites.

Related
17 Gifts For the Fitness Junkie Who Loves Adidas — All Under $100
Run the World Active Tee
Signature Stretch Active Legging
Cooling No-Wire Sport Bra
Performance Short
Lane Bryant Livi Active Pom Pom Hat
Asymmetrical Active Jacket
Wicking Active Socks
Lane Bryant Dance Active Wrap Top
Woven Performance Active Pant
Lace-Up Active Sweatshirt
Wicking Woven Active Skort
Lane Bryant Wicking Motivated Active Tank
Start Slideshow
Gifts Under $100Gifts For WomenHoliday FitnessFitness GiftsLane BryantGift GuideHolidayShopping
Shop Story
Read Story
Lane Bryant
Wicking Reflective Run the World Active Tee
from Lane Bryant
$44.95$39.99
Lane Bryant
Signature Stretch Colorblock & Mesh Active Legging
from Lane Bryant
$49.95
Lane Bryant
Cooling No-Wire Sport Bra
from Lane Bryant
$54.50
Lane Bryant
Performance Short
from Lane Bryant
$24.95
Lane Bryant
Livi Active pom pom hat
from Lane Bryant
$24.95$9.98
Lane Bryant
Wicking Asymmetrical Active Jacket with Mesh
from Lane Bryant
$79.95
Lane Bryant
Wicking Active Socks
from Lane Bryant
$6.95
Lane Bryant
Dance Active Wrap Top
from Lane Bryant
$39.95
Lane Bryant
Woven Performance Stretch Active Pant
from Lane Bryant
$59.95
Lane Bryant
Lace-Up Front Active Sweatshirt
from Lane Bryant
$49.95
Lane Bryant
Wicking Woven Active Skort
from Lane Bryant
$49.95
Lane Bryant
Wicking Motivated Active Tank
from Lane Bryant
$39.95
Shop More
Lane Bryant Plus Jackets SHOP MORE
Lane Bryant
Bomber Jacket
from Lane Bryant
$79.95
Lane Bryant
Peplum-Back Blazer
from Lane Bryant
$79.95
Lane Bryant
Seamed Faux Leather Jacket
from Lane Bryant
$119.95
Lane Bryant
The Bryant Blazer - Houndstooth
from Lane Bryant
$89.95
Lane Bryant
Military Jacket
from Lane Bryant
$89.95
Lane Bryant Hats SHOP MORE
Lane Bryant
Americana Bucket Hat
from Lane Bryant
$29.95$14.98
Lane Bryant
Embellished Rib Knit Hat
from Lane Bryant
$24.95$6.98
Lane Bryant
Livi Active pom pom hat
from Lane Bryant
$24.95$9.98
Lane Bryant
Marled Knit Hat
from Lane Bryant
$19.95$12.99
Lane Bryant
Fringe-Edge Woven Hat with Black Band
from Lane Bryant
$29.95$14.98
Lane Bryant Plus Pants SHOP MORE
Lane Bryant
Lace Ankle Pant
from Lane Bryant
$79.95
Lane Bryant
All-Over Faux Leather Legging
from Lane Bryant
$69.95
Lane Bryant
Textured Crepe Ankle Pant
from Lane Bryant
$59.95$39.99
Lane Bryant
Printed Wide Leg Pant by GLAMOUR X
from Lane Bryant
$69.95
Lane Bryant
Lena Tailored Stretch Wide Leg Pant
from Lane Bryant
$59.95
Lane Bryant Plus Jackets AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
iambeauticurve
emilysgsb
jdfashionfreak
theprettyplus
Lane Bryant Plus Pants AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
nycrecessionista
emilysgsb
curvatude
marchandmayblog
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Fitness
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds