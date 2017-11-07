Lane Bryant Sportswear Gifts
12 Gifts For the Fitness-Lover in Your Life — All From Lane Bryant and Under $80
This season, don't get behind on your holiday shopping; instead, start looking now. If you're stuck on what to get some of your loved ones, try thinking about their interests. You can make this year special by gifting all your friends who love to work out with some useful and motivational fitness gear. We looked to Lane Bryant because not only does the retailer carry a wide variety of stylish clothing picks, but it also has a great sportswear line, Livi Active. Whether you're looking to gift some socks or a new jacket, we found cool choices, so take a look at our favorites.
Wicking Reflective Run the World Active Tee
$44.95 $39.99
Signature Stretch Colorblock & Mesh Active LeggingBuy Now See more Lane Bryant Plus Pants
Cooling No-Wire Sport Bra
$54.50
Wicking Asymmetrical Active Jacket with Mesh
$79.95
Woven Performance Stretch Active Pant
$59.95
Lace-Up Front Active SweatshirtBuy Now See more Lane Bryant Plus Sweatshirts
Wicking Woven Active SkortBuy Now See more Lane Bryant Plus Shorts
Wicking Motivated Active Tank
$39.95
