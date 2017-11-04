Turn Your Bed Into a Sleepy Oasis With This Lavender Pillow Spray

Having trouble winding down and falling asleep? Mist this sleepy spray on your pillow and prepare for a restful night's sleep. With soothing oils like lavender, chamomile, and ylang-ylang, you'll feel your stress slowly melt away as you drift off to the land of nod.

Lavender Pillow Spray By Mona Zavosh Ingredients 2-ounce glass spray bottle 3 1/2 tablespoons filtered water 1/2 tablespoon witch hazel 30 drops lavender essential oil 15 drops ylang ylang essential oil 7 drops frankincense essential oil 7 drops cedarwood essential oil Directions Wash and air dry the glass spray bottle. Using a funnel, pour the water and witch hazel into the bottle. Add the essential oil drops to the bottle. Replace the spray top, shake the bottle, and spray on your pillow a few minutes before bed for a relaxing and restful night’s sleep. Information Yield 1 bottle Cook Time 10 minutes