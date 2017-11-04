Lavender Pillow Spray
Turn Your Bed Into a Sleepy Oasis With This Lavender Pillow Spray
Having trouble winding down and falling asleep? Mist this sleepy spray on your pillow and prepare for a restful night's sleep. With soothing oils like lavender, chamomile, and ylang-ylang, you'll feel your stress slowly melt away as you drift off to the land of nod.
Lavender Pillow Spray
By Mona Zavosh
Ingredients
- 2-ounce glass spray bottle
- 3 1/2 tablespoons filtered water
- 1/2 tablespoon witch hazel
- 30 drops lavender essential oil
- 15 drops ylang ylang essential oil
- 7 drops frankincense essential oil
- 7 drops cedarwood essential oil
Directions
- Wash and air dry the glass spray bottle.
- Using a funnel, pour the water and witch hazel into the bottle.
- Add the essential oil drops to the bottle. Replace the spray top, shake the bottle, and spray on your pillow a few minutes before bed for a relaxing and restful night’s sleep.
Information
- Yield
- 1 bottle
- Cook Time
- 10 minutes
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Ioana Vasile