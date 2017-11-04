 Skip Nav
Tone Your Entire Body (Mostly Your Butt!) With This 4-Move Workout

Lavender Pillow Spray

Turn Your Bed Into a Sleepy Oasis With This Lavender Pillow Spray

Having trouble winding down and falling asleep? Mist this sleepy spray on your pillow and prepare for a restful night's sleep. With soothing oils like lavender, chamomile, and ylang-ylang, you'll feel your stress slowly melt away as you drift off to the land of nod.

Ingredients

  1. 2-ounce glass spray bottle
  2. 3 1/2 tablespoons filtered water
  3. 1/2 tablespoon witch hazel
  4. 30 drops lavender essential oil
  5. 15 drops ylang ylang essential oil
  6. 7 drops frankincense essential oil
  7. 7 drops cedarwood essential oil

Directions

  1. Wash and air dry the glass spray bottle.
  2. Using a funnel, pour the water and witch hazel into the bottle.
  3. Add the essential oil drops to the bottle. Replace the spray top, shake the bottle, and spray on your pillow a few minutes before bed for a relaxing and restful night’s sleep.

Information

Yield
1 bottle
Cook Time
10 minutes
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Ioana Vasile
