Guess the Secret Creamy Ingredient in This Lightened Up Pumpkin "Cheesecake" Mousse

Cheesecake meets mousse in this creamy, pumpkin-pie-like recipe that tastes so decadent, you won't believe it's actually good for you. Made with cottage cheese instead of cream cheese, and sweetened with stevia, you won't be able to keep your spoon out of the dish! And because it makes just two servings, you don't have to worry about overeating it like you would if you baked a whole pie.







Not a Single Drop of Dairy Was Used in the Making of This Perfect Apple Dessert Related