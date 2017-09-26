Guess the Secret Creamy Ingredient in This Lightened Up Pumpkin "Cheesecake" Mousse

 Skip Nav
Cheesecake meets mousse in this creamy, pumpkin-pie-like recipe that tastes so decadent, you won't believe it's actually good for you. Made with cottage cheese instead of cream cheese, and sweetened with stevia, you won't be able to keep your spoon out of the dish! And because it makes just two servings, you don't have to worry about overeating it like you would if you baked a whole pie.


Ingredients

  1. 1 cup low-fat or fat-free cottage cheese
  2. 1/2 cup pumpkin puree
  3. 1/4 cup milk of choice
  4. 1 tbs sugar-free instant butterscotch (or vanilla) dry pudding mix
  5. 1/2 tsp pumpkin pie spice
  6. 1/2 tsp cinnamon
  7. 3-6 packets stevia, or to taste (or sweetener of choice to taste)
  1. Optional toppings:
  2. gingersnaps
  3. light whip cream

Directions

  1. Place everything in a blender, and blend until smooth. Serve immediately or cover and place in the refrigerator until chilled — at least one hour. Top with light whip cream and/or crushed gingersnap cookies if desired!

Information

Category
Desserts, Cheesecake

Image Source: Dashing Dish
Healthy DessertsHealthy RecipesPumpkinsHealthy LivingVegetarian
kstriefy kstriefy 5 years
Is that 2 servings? or how many servings does the recipe make? Sounds delicious!
