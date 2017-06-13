Low-Fat Guacamole
A Low-Fat, High-Protein Guacamole With a Healthy Secret Ingredient
Guacamole is a healthy dip that we can get behind for a number of reasons: it's made with all-natural, good-for-you ingredients, full of fiber, and tastes absolutely delicious. However, if you're concerned about keeping calories and fat counts in check, eating a ton of avocado in one sitting can be a little unforgiving. Instead of saying no to this tasty appetizer, you can opt for an even creamier, fluffier dip when you add one ingredient to the mix: nonfat Greek yogurt. It keeps the same flavor, tanginess, and smooth texture of the classic but dramatically lightens things up so you can enjoy without feeling guilty.
We're big fans of Trader Joe's Reduced-Guilt Guacamole, which blends low-fat Greek yogurt with avocados, but we did them one better. Our fresh homemade version has 12 percent less sodium, zero sugar, and yes, more protein. Even better, we were able to add even more fresh produce to the mix — just the way we like it!
Greek Yogurt Guacamole
From Lizzie Fuhr, POPSUGAR Fitness
Notes
We served alongside Stacy's Pita Chips, but this guacamole goes well with nearly any chip, cracker, or veggie mix!
Ingredients
- 3 medium avocados
- 2 cups nonfat Greek yogurt
- 2 tablespoons lime juice
- 1/4 teaspoon lime zest
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 2/3 cup red onion, diced
- 2/3 cup roma tomatoes, diced
- 1 teaspoon jalapeño, chopped
- 1 tablespoon cilantro, minced
Directions
- Scoop out the flesh from your avocado fruit, and mash together with Greek yogurt in a large bowl.
- Add lime juice, lime zest, and minced garlic to the bowl. Mix well.
- Add red onion, tomatoes, jalapeño, and cilantro to the bowl. Mix well, and enjoy!
Source: Calorie Count
Information
- Category
- Appetizers
- Yield
- Makes about 3 cups (24 servings)
Nutrition
- Calories per serving
- 35
What a smart twist!
I've never thought of adding Greek yogurt, but I bet that would be tasty. My husband and I make healthy tacos every Sunday night, so this will be a great addition. Thanks!