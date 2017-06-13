A Low-Fat, High-Protein Guacamole With a Healthy Secret Ingredient

Guacamole is a healthy dip that we can get behind for a number of reasons: it's made with all-natural, good-for-you ingredients, full of fiber, and tastes absolutely delicious. However, if you're concerned about keeping calories and fat counts in check, eating a ton of avocado in one sitting can be a little unforgiving. Instead of saying no to this tasty appetizer, you can opt for an even creamier, fluffier dip when you add one ingredient to the mix: nonfat Greek yogurt. It keeps the same flavor, tanginess, and smooth texture of the classic but dramatically lightens things up so you can enjoy without feeling guilty.

We're big fans of Trader Joe's Reduced-Guilt Guacamole, which blends low-fat Greek yogurt with avocados, but we did them one better. Our fresh homemade version has 12 percent less sodium, zero sugar, and yes, more protein. Even better, we were able to add even more fresh produce to the mix — just the way we like it!