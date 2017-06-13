 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
A Low-Fat, High-Protein Guacamole With a Healthy Secret Ingredient
GOOP
You Won't Believe the Treatment Miranda Kerr Tried in the Name of Wellness
Intermediate Workouts
This 45-Minute HIIT Workout Will Help Shrink Your Belly
FitFinder
We've Found Your Next Workout

Low-Fat Guacamole

A Low-Fat, High-Protein Guacamole With a Healthy Secret Ingredient

Guacamole is a healthy dip that we can get behind for a number of reasons: it's made with all-natural, good-for-you ingredients, full of fiber, and tastes absolutely delicious. However, if you're concerned about keeping calories and fat counts in check, eating a ton of avocado in one sitting can be a little unforgiving. Instead of saying no to this tasty appetizer, you can opt for an even creamier, fluffier dip when you add one ingredient to the mix: nonfat Greek yogurt. It keeps the same flavor, tanginess, and smooth texture of the classic but dramatically lightens things up so you can enjoy without feeling guilty.

We're big fans of Trader Joe's Reduced-Guilt Guacamole, which blends low-fat Greek yogurt with avocados, but we did them one better. Our fresh homemade version has 12 percent less sodium, zero sugar, and yes, more protein. Even better, we were able to add even more fresh produce to the mix — just the way we like it!

Related
From Ranch to Hummus: 26 Healthy Dip Recipes

Greek Yogurt Guacamole

Greek Yogurt Guacamole

Notes

We served alongside Stacy's Pita Chips, but this guacamole goes well with nearly any chip, cracker, or veggie mix!

Low-Fat Guacamole

Ingredients

  1. 3 medium avocados
  2. 2 cups nonfat Greek yogurt
  3. 2 tablespoons lime juice
  4. 1/4 teaspoon lime zest
  5. 2 cloves garlic, minced
  6. 2/3 cup red onion, diced
  7. 2/3 cup roma tomatoes, diced
  8. 1 teaspoon jalapeño, chopped
  9. 1 tablespoon cilantro, minced

Directions

  1. Scoop out the flesh from your avocado fruit, and mash together with Greek yogurt in a large bowl.
  2. Add lime juice, lime zest, and minced garlic to the bowl. Mix well.
  3. Add red onion, tomatoes, jalapeño, and cilantro to the bowl. Mix well, and enjoy!


Source: Calorie Count

Information

Category
Appetizers
Yield
Makes about 3 cups (24 servings)

Nutrition

Calories per serving
35
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Lizzie Fuhr
Join the conversation
Healthy RecipesTrader Joe'sHealthy LivingHealthy Snacks
Join The Conversation
Nicole-Perry Nicole-Perry 2 years

What a smart twist!

apitt apitt 2 years

I've never thought of adding Greek yogurt, but I bet that would be tasty. My husband and I make healthy tacos every Sunday night, so this will be a great addition. Thanks!
Healthy Recipes
5 Detox Drinks to Kick-Start Your Morning
by Taylor Walker Sinning
Best Beauty Products From Trader Joe's
Trader Joe's
Don't Leave Trader Joe's Without Scoping Out These 14 Beauty Gems
by Aimee Simeon
Types of Foods to Avoid Late at Night
Healthy Eating Tips
by Leta Shy
Trader Joe's Cauliflower Products
Healthy Eating Tips
Satisfy Carb Cravings — Minus the Calories — With These Trader Joe's Cauliflower Products
by Jenny Sugar
Flat-Belly Protein Smoothie
Healthy Living
by Jenny Sugar
From Our Partners
Latest Fitness
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Fitness
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds