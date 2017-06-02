1 Dude Just Rock-Climbed With No Hands, and We're Speechless

Speechless. Flabbergasted. Shook. I honestly can't find a word to describe what I'm feeling right now. In a clip that's now going viral on Imgur , a man is shown rock climbing without using his hands. And no, he doesn't fall. He makes it all the way to the top — in record time, might I add. I'm pretty sure if you look up the word "balance" in the dictionary, you'll see a picture of this dude.

Let me get one thing straight: I can barely even make my way up a rock-climbing wall in one piece while using my hands to grip the pegs. And yet this highly skilled, nimble athlete makes the feat look like a piece of cake, as he effortlessly scales up the wall all the way to its pinnacle with his hands behind his back. We can definitely see why he can get the job done so easily — his legs are pretty darn muscular!

If you need some inspiration to hit the gym or give rock-climbing a try, watching the video above should certainly do the trick.