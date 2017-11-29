 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
The 1 Ab Exercise Olympic Athlete Tonya Harding Told Margot Robbie to Do Religiously
Beginner Fitness Tips
18 Ways to Change Your Body to Get Stronger, Leaner, and More Toned
Healthy Eating Tips
The Weight-Loss Wonder That Is Sitting on Your Spice Rack
Class Fitsugar
Strong, Toned, and Fit Full-Body Workout

Margot Robbie Shares Workout Advice From Tonya Harding

The 1 Ab Exercise Olympic Athlete Tonya Harding Told Margot Robbie to Do Religiously

For I, Tonya, Margot Robbie was given the insurmountable task of portraying the iconic and infamous Tonya Harding, legendary figure skater and two-time Olympian. In channeling the renowned athlete, Margot also had to learn the challenging sport and ended up doing the majority of her own stunts apart from the more complex maneuvers. Though it couldn't have been easy, Margot did receive some advice from Tonya herself.

In a red carpet interview with People, the actress shared the one exercise Tonya told her to do religiously. "She was like, 'Just do sit-ups.' So many sit-ups," Margot said. As you can imagine, figure skating requires an incredible amount of core strength and balance, hence Tonya's tip.

Related
How Emma Stone Put on 15 Pounds of Muscle For Battle of the Sexes

Though Margot previously said she didn't want to spend too much time with Tonya before portraying her, Tonya was apparently very "sweet" and "understanding" throughout the process. Margot said, "I thought I was going to meet her to placate her but really she was more worried about me, how I was doing with the ice skating, how I was doing with the fame at a young age."

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch the exhilarating trailer for I, Tonya below, and check it out when it hits theaters on Dec. 8.

Image Source: Getty / Mike Pont
Join the conversation
I TonyaTonya HardingMargot RobbieWorkoutsIce SkatingCelebrity Fitness
Katharine McPhee
The Way This Actress Stops Negative Self-Talk Is So Simple Yet F*cking Genius
by Perri Konecky
Margot Robbie Kissing Tom Ackerley Instagram Photo Jan. 2017
Margot Robbie
Tom Ackerley Plants a Sweet Kiss on Margot Robbie and Gushes "She's All That"
by Monica Sisavat
Puma Launches Phenom Sneakers With Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez
You Can Finally Shop the Puma Sneakers Selena Gomez Is Obsessed With
by Perri Konecky
Will There Be a Joker and Harley Quinn Movie?
Harley Quinn
The Guys Behind This Is Us Are Writing the Joker and Harley Quinn Stand-Alone Movie
by Quinn Keaney
Did Margot Robbie Learn to Ice Skate For I, Tonya?
Margot Robbie
Is Margot Robbie Really Ice Skating in I, Tonya? The Answer Is Complicated
by Becky Kirsch
From Our Partners
Latest Fitness
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Fitness
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds