 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Outrun Hitchhiking Ghosts in These Haunted Mansion New Balance Sneakers
Diet Tips
What to Do All Day Long to Lose Weight Fast
Healthy Recipes
50+ Delicious Recipes That Effortlessly Cut Carbs
Healthy Recipes
Boost Your Metabolism and Debloat With This Tropical ACV Drink

New Balance runDisney Haunted Mansion Sneakers

Outrun Hitchhiking Ghosts in These Haunted Mansion New Balance Sneakers

Get in your Doom Buggy as fast as you can and head to the closest runDisney expo: New Balance has limited-edition Haunted Mansion sneakers, and you can only get 'em in person at a Disney race expo.

The Haunted Mansion Vazee Pace v2 running shoes retail for $130, though they're selling for much more on secondhand sites like eBay. They're deep purple and ghostly mint, giving a spooky, themed-vibe to the shoe; they're also covered in those creepy (but cute) little demon eyes from the wallpaper inside the ride. We saw them up close at the Tinker Bell Half Marathon expo two weeks ago:

Related
This Is What It's Like to Run a Half Marathon — Through Disneyland

If you've gotta get your hands on them, make sure you head to one of the Disneyland, Disneyland Paris, or Disney World race expos that are left this year, typically located in the hotel at the resort (meaning no ticket or race entry required!).

Image Sources: POPSUGAR Photography / Dominique Astorino and New Balance
Join the conversation
WorkoutsDisneyNew BalanceRunning ShoesSneakers
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Digital Life
Facebook Is Accused of Revealing to Advertisers How to Reach "Defeated" Teens
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Pippa Middleton's Gym Grace Belgravia
Pippa Middleton
Start Packing Your Things — We're All Moving to Pippa Middleton's Gym
by Dominique Astorino
Facebook Math Puzzle
Facebook
Try Solving This Math Puzzle That Is Making People Go Crazy on Facebook
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Tech Tips
6 Things You Should Never Post on Facebook
by Lisette Mejia
Reebok ReeRomp For Men
Fitness Gear
Not Just For the Ladies, Men Can Get in on the Romper Craze, Too!
by Jenny Sugar
The Fitness Marshall Female Empowerment Quote
Body Positivity
The Fitness Marshall Calls Out the "Bullsh*t" Women Everywhere Deal With on a Daily Basis
by Dominique Astorino
30-Day Squat Challenge
POPSUGAR Challenge
After This 30-Day Challenge, You'll Have the Best Butt Ever
by Jenny Sugar
Math Puzzle Mistake
Facebook
If You Try to Figure Out the Mistake in This Math Problem, It'll Make You Go Crazy
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Best Lunge Variations
Butt Exercises
3 Lunge Variations Perfect For Toned Legs and a Perky Butt!
by Michael De Medeiros
Silicon Valley Companies Give Time Off to Protest
Donald Trump
Whoa: Companies Are Offering Time Off to Protest Trump
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
30-Day Push-Up Challenge
Arm Exercises
This Push-Up Challenge Will Make You Insanely Strong in 30 Days
by Jenny Sugar
Girl Scout Stand Up to Neo-Nazi Photo Czech Republic
Digital Life
This Photo of a Girl Scout Protesting a Neo-Nazi Is Incredibly Powerful
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
From Our Partners
Latest Fitness
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Fitness
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds