Apologies to Your Bank Account, but You Need All of These Rainbow Pride Month Nikes

Nike's best — and latest — styles have been made over in magical rainbow colorways for Pride Month. The brand is making a bold statement with BETRUE, a campaign that shows the Nike team is "standing together against bigotry and any form of discrimination."

Not only is the message powerful, but the shoes are ridiculously covetable. Like, so good that every month will be Pride Month according to your feet.

"The BETRUE collection seeks to empower all athletes by supporting initiatives to end discrimination in sport," Nike says on its website. "Since 2012 in the U.S., Nike has provided approximately $2.5 million in financial and in-kind support to LGBTQ causes. Nike remains true to its core belief that diversity and inclusion in sport make the world a better place for all."

Check out the VaporMax, Pegasus, Flyknit Racer, and Cortez (seriously, we meant it when we said best styles) all decked out in their rainbow best for Pride.