Sorry, Starbucks, but We'll Be Sipping on This Healthy Rainbow Drink Instead
Sorry, Starbucks, but We'll Be Sipping on This Healthy Rainbow Drink Instead

So long, iced coffee! This Summer, you can find us getting our morning energy boost from a brand-new rainbow drink that's totally about to take over social media. And yes, it's actually healthy! Cha Cha Matcha, a trendy snack joint in New York City, just released its so-called Divine Drink, and man, that name barely does it justice! This colorful ombré drink is jam-packed with nutrient-rich ingredients, including beetroot, ginger (which aids in digestion and easing muscle soreness), turmeric (which supports weight loss), pepper, blue algae, and spirulina (which is loaded with protein).

Altogether, these ingredients make for one heck of a healthy treat that you won't be able to resist Instagramming. Read on to see what this unicorn-like concoction looks like IRL.

A Nutrient-Packed Rainbow Iced Latte Now Exists and Oh My God

