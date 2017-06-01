 Skip Nav
Don't Let Loose Skin Prevent You From Reaching Your Goals
Soothing Summer Sleep Tips to Try Tonight
5 Things You Can Do to Feel More Energized Right Now
Golden Milk: The Antidepressant, Debloating Wonder Drink

Don't Let Loose Skin Prevent You From Reaching Your Goals

"But what if I have loose skin?" 🙈 Please do not let the fear of loose skin, stretch marks, cellulite, or anything else, stop you from reaching your goals. What if you have loose skin? Girl, what if you uncover an amazing warrior who is the strongest mentally, physically, and emotionally that she has ever been? Are you going to let some jiggle stop you? Don't you dare. Don't you dare hold your potential hostage because you're worried what someone might say or think. ☝🏼 Newsflash! Everyone has something on their body that they consider an imperfection! 😱 Everyone has insecurities! But guess what? You have the power to overcome those issues. You have the power to be more than your worries or anxiety. 💜 So, I'm here sharing my 4 month postpartum belly from my third baby girl and 2nd c-section, in the hopes that maybe you can begin to realize you are MORE. You are MORE than ENOUGH. Right now. Just as you are. So start believing in yourself and loving that body enough to be happy and healthy. ✌🏼

We all have insecurities about what our bodies look like. From cellulite to small (or big) boobs to extra weight to stretch marks, Caleh Cristler says, "Newsflash! Everyone has something on their body that they consider an imperfection!" She knows exactly how you feel, because after three pregnancies and two C-sections, she wants to share her beautiful four-months-postpartum belly "in the hopes that maybe you can begin to realize you are MORE. You are MORE than ENOUGH. Right now. Just as you are. So start believing in yourself and loving that body enough to be happy and healthy."

Caleh doesn't want you to let your "fear of loose skin, stretch marks, cellulite, or anything else, stop you from reaching your goals." What if you have loose skin or tiger stripes or thigh cellulite? Caleh makes an amazing point: "what if you uncover an amazing warrior who is the strongest mentally, physically, and emotionally that she has ever been? Are you going to let some jiggle stop you? Don't you dare. Don't you dare hold your potential hostage because you're worried what someone might say or think."

We are high-fiving everything Caleh said. It's time to be proud of the body you have now and be proud of what it has and can accomplish, and not worry about what it looks like.

Healthy Living
