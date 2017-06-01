This 10,000-Year-Old Crater Is the "Oldest Yoga Studio in the World" — and It's Stunning

Image Source: Andy Jenkins

Nestled away in a 10,000-year-old crater, a one-of-a-kind workout experience awaits — but it's for adventurous yogis only. The historic Homestead Crater is debatably one of Utah's best kept secrets, offering visitors a picturesque haven for swimming, scuba diving, snorkeling, and, best of all, paddleboard yoga. That's right; you can do your Sun Salutations while carefully balancing on top of a stand-up paddleboard floating inside a stunning natural rock formation, and it looks just as glorious and Instagram-worthy as it sounds. And it's only a 35-minute drive from Park City, home of the Sundance Film Festival.

Image Source: Re Wikstrom / BackCountry.com

Dubbed the "oldest yoga studio in the world," the crater houses a mineral hot spring, which means the water is typically between 90 and 96 degrees Fahrenheit all year round (so if you just so happen to fall off your board in the middle of Downward Dog, you'll be in for quite the warm swim). The opening at the top of the dome-like formation allows sunlight and fresh air to flow in, making for a tranquil experience you simply can't replicate at any ol' yoga studio.



Image Source: Andy Jenkins

This paddleboard yoga class was founded by Park City Yoga Adventures, which offers year-round, one-hour sessions for up to 10 guests at a time. We suggest rounding up your favorite yogi friends to partake in this class with you, as the group rates are the most affordable. For 5-10 yogis, it's $75 per guest, for 3-4 participants, it costs $95 per guest, and for just two people, it costs $125 per guest. We'd wager to say this is a worthy investment, whether you're an experienced yoga connoisseur or a budding newbie.

We'll be adding this yoga escape to our Summer fitness bucket list. If you need us, you can find us making our reservations and booking our flights!

