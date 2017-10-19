 Skip Nav
Padma Lakshmi Migraine From Endometriosis

This Unexpected Endometriosis Symptom Had Padma Lakshmi in Unbearable Pain For 3 Days

Day 3 of endo induced migraine from clenching teeth due to cramps....even my ear hurts. Note to self: Do not discuss the status of any important relationship during this time with friends or family.

A post shared by Padma Lakshmi (@padmalakshmi) on

Padma Lakshmi has been open about her endometriosis diagnosis for years, frequently sharing photos on social media to spread awareness about the insanely common condition and show how it has impacted her life. The lack of information regarding endometriosis, which affects one in every 10 women, is what left her in horrible pain without a diagnosis for years.

Endometriosis is a disease where the tissue that's meant to grow inside of the uterus grows on other parts of the body. It can cause incredibly debilitating pain, which each person experiences differently, but most commonly is accompanied by severe cramps, heavy bleeding, back pain, pain during sex, or pain during bowel movements or urination, especially during your period.

Related
This Is What Living With Endometriosis Looks Like For Those Who Don't Understand

While Julianne Hough has opened up about the way endometriosis causes her "sharp, dagger pains" and cramps and Lena Dunham has spoken out about how exercise helps her cope with her symptoms, Padma is showing fans one of the uncommon symptoms of the chronic disorder and the pain it caused her for three long days.

The Top Chef host recently took to Instagram to show the three-day migraine "from clenching teeth due to cramps." She added, "even my ear hurts. Note to self: Do not discuss the status of any important relationship during this time with friends or family."

It is unknown what causes endometriosis, but with celebrities like Padma being so open about the condition, we're moving in the right direction of dispelling the stigma that surrounds it. If any of these symptoms sound familiar to you, don't hesitate to reach out to your doctor and get the help you need.

EndometriosisPadma LakshmiHealthy LivingWomen's Health
