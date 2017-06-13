 Skip Nav
Millennial Pink Workout Clothes Shouldn't Even Surprise You at This Point

Pink Workout Clothes

Millennial Pink Workout Clothes Shouldn't Even Surprise You at This Point

Millennial Pink Workout Clothes Shouldn't Even Surprise You at This Point

It's a bird. It's a plane. It's . . . millennial pink workout wear, and it's everywhere. Whether you usually sign up for a HIIT boot-camp-style class after work or typically settle into your morning yoga classes in your neighborhood, if you scan the room you're going to see a whole lotta pink. From lace-up sneakers to strappy sports bras and everything in between, there's no avoiding it. Pink is taking over. And since this makes us happy, we've gone ahead and found the best blush-toned gear out there. Happy sweating.

Shop Brands
Michi · Under Armour · New Balance · adidas · Nike · Lou & Grey · Madewell · Fitbit · Ivy Park · BKR
Michi Marino Jacket
Michi Marino Jacket

Every athlete needs a zippered jacket they can peel off before class. The Michi Marino Jacket ($245) features perforated details along the front and elastic sleeves. Toss the hood on over your head if it's extra chilly outside, or you can tie the entire jacket around your waist if it's hot.

Michi
Marino Jacket
$245
from Bandier
Buy Now See more Michi Jackets
Under Armour HeatGear Breathe Mid-Impact Racerback Sports Bra
Under Armour HeatGear Breathe Mid-Impact Racerback Sports Bra

Whether you plan to show off your sports bra or not, you want something that offers support. The Under Armour HeatGear Breathe Mid-Impact Racerback Sports Bra ($35) will wick away moisture to keep you dry and provide you with the support you need for your more active classes.

Under Armour
HeatGear® Breathe Mid-Impact Racerback Sports Bra
$34.99
from Macy's
Buy Now See more Under Armour Sport Bras & Underwear
New Balance Fresh Foam Zante Sneakers
New Balance Fresh Foam Zante Sneakers

Whether you're a walker or a jogger, the New Balance Fresh Foam Zante sneakers ($113) are neutral-cushioned running shoes that work for most neutral pronators. Go all blush with your gear, or let your shoes be the only thing that's pink.

New Balance
Fresh Foam Zante sneakers
$112.87
from Farfetch
Buy Now See more New Balance Sneakers
L'urv Fever Pitch Moto Legging
L'urv Fever Pitch Moto Legging

The L'urv Fever Pitch Moto Legging ($108) definitely has a bit of downtown edge to it. It's a compression legging with unexpected moto-inspired details, making it functional and stylish. You'll want to head right to the mirror in these pants.

L'urv Fever Pitch Moto Legging
$108
from carbon38.com
Buy Now
7/8 Tri-Tone Warmup Legging
7/8 Tri-Tone Warmup Legging

Expect to see the 7/8 Tri-Tone Warmup Legging ($90) everywhere, not just because of the flattering colorblocking, but it's also functional. It also features a hidden waistband pocket so you can stash your keys or money. You can truly be hands-free.

7/8 Tri-Tone Warmup Legging
$90
from outdoorvoices.com
Buy Now
Adidas Women's 2PK Superlite Speed
Adidas Women's 2PK Superlite Speed

Why settle for boring, unblemished socks when you can go pink? The Adidas Women's 2PK Superlite Speed ($14) comes in a pack of two and are ideal running socks. You may not be able to see the pink heel when you wear them, but you'll know that you're supporting the trend.

adidas
Women's 2PK Superlite Speed
$13.99
from Famous Footwear
Buy Now See more adidas Intimates
Nike Textured 13" Foam Roller
Nike Textured 13" Foam Roller

Work out those tight IT bands and unruly hamstrings already. The Nike Textured 13" Foam Roller ($40) is bite-size so you can get to smaller muscle groups. Stash it in your house and see friends ogle when they notice that it's pink. We can't blame them.

Nike
Textured 13\" Foam Roller
$40
from Nike
Buy Now See more Nike Activewear
Lou & Grey Rebound Terry Sweatpants
Lou & Grey Rebound Terry Sweatpants

If only we could live in joggers. The Lou & Grey Rebound Terry Sweatpants ($70) are the epitome of the perfect slouchy sweat, with a nice tie at the waist and cropped ankles. The shade is pastel so it'll blend in with your wardrobe.

Lou & Grey
Rebound Terry Sweatpants
$69.50 $59.99
from LOFT
Buy Now See more Lou & Grey Activewear Pants
Athletic Propulsion Labs (APL) Athletic Propulsion Labs
Athletic Propulsion Labs (APL) Athletic Propulsion Labs

What kind of millennial pink fitness rat would you be with boring sneakers? Athletic Propulsion Labs (APL) Athletic Propulsion Labs ($165) are a cult favorite for two reasons: they're incredible supportive and come in every color you'd want. Of course, you want pink.

Zappos Luxury Athletic Shoes
Athletic Propulsion Labs (APL) Athletic Propulsion Labs - Techloom Phantom Women's Shoes
$165
from Zappos Luxury
Buy Now See more Zappos Luxury Athletic Shoes
New Balance Women's Accelerate Reflective Shorts
New Balance Women's Accelerate Reflective Shorts

On hot days runners want to be able to breathe when they log those miles. The New Balance Women's Accelerate Reflective Shorts ($30) feature artistic patterns throughout, which are fun and vibrant. The black trim makes the pink stand out.

New Balance
Women's Accelerate Reflective Shorts
$30
from Kohl's
Buy Now See more New Balance Shorts
Apple Watch Series 1 42mm Rose Gold Aluminum Case With Pink Sand Sport Band
Apple Watch Series 1 42mm Rose Gold Aluminum Case With Pink Sand Sport Band

Track your heart rate and your mileage with this Apple Watch Series 1 42mm Rose Gold Aluminum Case with Pink Sand Sport Band ($299). The strap blends in perfectly with the rose gold case, making the entire thing monochromatic perfection. Get sweating.

Macy's Watches
Apple Watch Series 1 42mm Rose Gold Aluminum Case with Pink Sand Sport Band
$299 $229.99
from Macy's
Buy Now See more Macy's Watches
Madewell Offline Tank Top in Colorblock
Madewell Offline Tank Top in Colorblock

Need a new tank to punch up your gear? The Madewell Offline Tank Top in Colorblock ($32) is ready for you. Try wearing all pink and gray to match the color scheme of the top. There are also matching shorts if you dare.

Madewell
Offline Tank Top in Colorblock
$32
from Madewell
Buy Now See more Madewell Tanks
Nike Pegasus 34 Women's Running Shoe
Nike Pegasus 34 Women's Running Shoe

The Pegasus has been part of the Nike family for what seems like forever. Though, it wasn't always this pretty. Now, the Nike Pegasus 34 Women's Running Shoe ($110) will catch all of the eyes as you zip past people on the street with your perfect stride. Go, you.

Nike
Pegasus 34 Women's Running Shoe (Wide)
$110
from Nike
Buy Now See more Nike Sneakers
Fitbit Alta HR Heart Rate + Fitness Wristband Special Edition
Fitbit Alta HR Heart Rate + Fitness Wristband Special Edition

The Fitbit Alta HR Heart Rate + Fitness Wristband Special Edition ($180) should make your heart pitter-patter when you see it up close. It's demure and pink, making it an ideal accessory. Try one on and see what you learn about your workouts.

Fitbit
Alta HR Heart Rate + Fitness Wristband Special Edition FB408RGPKS
$179.99
from Macy's
Buy Now See more Fitbit Watches
Ivy Park Stripe Elastic Runner Shorts
Ivy Park Stripe Elastic Runner Shorts

On those humid days you want to work out in shorts. The Ivy Park Stripe Elastic Runner Shorts ($40) are a delicate pastel shade with a nice elastic waistband. Put on an all-pink running outfit and hit the trail.

Ivy Park
Stripe Elastic Runner Shorts
$40 $19.97
from Nordstrom Rack
Buy Now See more Ivy Park Shorts
BKR 16-Ounce Spiked Glass Water Bottle
BKR 16-Ounce Spiked Glass Water Bottle

Go all out and make sure your hydration game is also pink. The BKR 16-Ounce Spiked Glass Water Bottle ($40) features artistic spikes throughout, which adds interesting dimension. Put it down in class and prepare for the compliments.

BKR
16oz Spiked Glass Water Bottle
$40
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more BKR Tumblers & Water Glasses
Bodyism I Am Calm Mesh-Paneled Printed Stretch-Jersey Sports Bra
Bodyism I Am Calm Mesh-Paneled Printed Stretch-Jersey Sports Bra

Feeling like you want something subtle? The Bodyism I Am Calm Mesh-paneled Printed Stretch-jersey Sports Bra ($135) gives us watercolor vibes, and it features other colors besides pink. Wear this with pastel workout tights, and you'll be the star of your sweat session.

NET-A-PORTER.COM Sport Bras & Underwear
Bodyism - I Am Calm Mesh-paneled Printed Stretch-jersey Sports Bra - Pastel pink
$135 $68
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more NET-A-PORTER.COM Sport Bras & Underwear
Nike Pro Hyper Classic Padded Women's Medium Support Sports Bra
Nike Pro Hyper Classic Padded Women's Medium Support Sports Bra

Medium-impact classes need the right type of bra. The Nike Pro Hyper Classic Padded Women's Medium Support Sports Bra ($60) is a smart choice because it'll offer you the support you need without feeling too restrictive. Double down on pink with this one, as it features a darker swoosh and trim.

Nike
Pro Hyper Classic Padded Women's Medium Support Sports Bra
$60
from Nike
Buy Now See more Nike Sport Bras & Underwear
