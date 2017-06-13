6/13/17 6/13/17 POPSUGAR Fitness Pink Pink Workout Clothes Millennial Pink Workout Clothes Shouldn't Even Surprise You at This Point June 13, 2017 by Rebecca Brown 6 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. It's a bird. It's a plane. It's . . . millennial pink workout wear, and it's everywhere. Whether you usually sign up for a HIIT boot-camp-style class after work or typically settle into your morning yoga classes in your neighborhood, if you scan the room you're going to see a whole lotta pink. From lace-up sneakers to strappy sports bras and everything in between, there's no avoiding it. Pink is taking over. And since this makes us happy, we've gone ahead and found the best blush-toned gear out there. Happy sweating. Shop Brands Michi · Under Armour · New Balance · adidas · Nike · Lou & Grey · Madewell · Fitbit · Ivy Park · BKR Michi Marino Jacket Every athlete needs a zippered jacket they can peel off before class. The Michi Marino Jacket ($245) features perforated details along the front and elastic sleeves. Toss the hood on over your head if it's extra chilly outside, or you can tie the entire jacket around your waist if it's hot. Michi Marino Jacket $245 from Bandier Buy Now See more Michi Jackets Under Armour HeatGear Breathe Mid-Impact Racerback Sports Bra Whether you plan to show off your sports bra or not, you want something that offers support. The Under Armour HeatGear Breathe Mid-Impact Racerback Sports Bra ($35) will wick away moisture to keep you dry and provide you with the support you need for your more active classes. Under Armour HeatGear® Breathe Mid-Impact Racerback Sports Bra $34.99 from Macy's Buy Now See more Under Armour Sport Bras & Underwear New Balance Fresh Foam Zante Sneakers Whether you're a walker or a jogger, the New Balance Fresh Foam Zante sneakers ($113) are neutral-cushioned running shoes that work for most neutral pronators. Go all blush with your gear, or let your shoes be the only thing that's pink. New Balance Fresh Foam Zante sneakers $112.87 from Farfetch Buy Now See more New Balance Sneakers L'urv Fever Pitch Moto Legging The L'urv Fever Pitch Moto Legging ($108) definitely has a bit of downtown edge to it. It's a compression legging with unexpected moto-inspired details, making it functional and stylish. You'll want to head right to the mirror in these pants. L'urv Fever Pitch Moto Legging $108 from carbon38.com Buy Now 7/8 Tri-Tone Warmup Legging Expect to see the 7/8 Tri-Tone Warmup Legging ($90) everywhere, not just because of the flattering colorblocking, but it's also functional. It also features a hidden waistband pocket so you can stash your keys or money. You can truly be hands-free. 7/8 Tri-Tone Warmup Legging $90 from outdoorvoices.com Buy Now Adidas Women's 2PK Superlite Speed Why settle for boring, unblemished socks when you can go pink? The Adidas Women's 2PK Superlite Speed ($14) comes in a pack of two and are ideal running socks. You may not be able to see the pink heel when you wear them, but you'll know that you're supporting the trend. adidas Women's 2PK Superlite Speed $13.99 from Famous Footwear Buy Now See more adidas Intimates Nike Textured 13" Foam Roller Work out those tight IT bands and unruly hamstrings already. The Nike Textured 13" Foam Roller ($40) is bite-size so you can get to smaller muscle groups. Stash it in your house and see friends ogle when they notice that it's pink. We can't blame them. Nike Textured 13\" Foam Roller $40 from Nike Buy Now See more Nike Activewear Lou & Grey Rebound Terry Sweatpants If only we could live in joggers. The Lou & Grey Rebound Terry Sweatpants ($70) are the epitome of the perfect slouchy sweat, with a nice tie at the waist and cropped ankles. The shade is pastel so it'll blend in with your wardrobe. Lou & Grey Rebound Terry Sweatpants $69.50 $59.99 from LOFT Buy Now See more Lou & Grey Activewear Pants Athletic Propulsion Labs (APL) Athletic Propulsion Labs What kind of millennial pink fitness rat would you be with boring sneakers? Athletic Propulsion Labs (APL) Athletic Propulsion Labs ($165) are a cult favorite for two reasons: they're incredible supportive and come in every color you'd want. Of course, you want pink. Zappos Luxury Athletic Shoes Athletic Propulsion Labs (APL) Athletic Propulsion Labs - Techloom Phantom Women's Shoes $165 from Zappos Luxury Buy Now See more Zappos Luxury Athletic Shoes New Balance Women's Accelerate Reflective Shorts On hot days runners want to be able to breathe when they log those miles. The New Balance Women's Accelerate Reflective Shorts ($30) feature artistic patterns throughout, which are fun and vibrant. The black trim makes the pink stand out. New Balance Women's Accelerate Reflective Shorts $30 from Kohl's Buy Now See more New Balance Shorts Apple Watch Series 1 42mm Rose Gold Aluminum Case With Pink Sand Sport Band Track your heart rate and your mileage with this Apple Watch Series 1 42mm Rose Gold Aluminum Case with Pink Sand Sport Band ($299). The strap blends in perfectly with the rose gold case, making the entire thing monochromatic perfection. Get sweating. Macy's Watches Apple Watch Series 1 42mm Rose Gold Aluminum Case with Pink Sand Sport Band $299 $229.99 from Macy's Buy Now See more Macy's Watches Madewell Offline Tank Top in Colorblock Need a new tank to punch up your gear? The Madewell Offline Tank Top in Colorblock ($32) is ready for you. Try wearing all pink and gray to match the color scheme of the top. There are also matching shorts if you dare. Madewell Offline Tank Top in Colorblock $32 from Madewell Buy Now See more Madewell Tanks Nike Pegasus 34 Women's Running Shoe The Pegasus has been part of the Nike family for what seems like forever. Though, it wasn't always this pretty. Now, the Nike Pegasus 34 Women's Running Shoe ($110) will catch all of the eyes as you zip past people on the street with your perfect stride. Go, you. Nike Pegasus 34 Women's Running Shoe (Wide) $110 from Nike Buy Now See more Nike Sneakers Fitbit Alta HR Heart Rate + Fitness Wristband Special Edition The Fitbit Alta HR Heart Rate + Fitness Wristband Special Edition ($180) should make your heart pitter-patter when you see it up close. It's demure and pink, making it an ideal accessory. Try one on and see what you learn about your workouts. Fitbit Alta HR Heart Rate + Fitness Wristband Special Edition FB408RGPKS $179.99 from Macy's Buy Now See more Fitbit Watches Ivy Park Stripe Elastic Runner Shorts On those humid days you want to work out in shorts. The Ivy Park Stripe Elastic Runner Shorts ($40) are a delicate pastel shade with a nice elastic waistband. Put on an all-pink running outfit and hit the trail. Ivy Park Stripe Elastic Runner Shorts $40 $19.97 from Nordstrom Rack Buy Now See more Ivy Park Shorts BKR 16-Ounce Spiked Glass Water Bottle Go all out and make sure your hydration game is also pink. The BKR 16-Ounce Spiked Glass Water Bottle ($40) features artistic spikes throughout, which adds interesting dimension. Put it down in class and prepare for the compliments. BKR 16oz Spiked Glass Water Bottle $40 from shopbop.com Buy Now See more BKR Tumblers & Water Glasses Bodyism I Am Calm Mesh-Paneled Printed Stretch-Jersey Sports Bra Feeling like you want something subtle? The Bodyism I Am Calm Mesh-paneled Printed Stretch-jersey Sports Bra ($135) gives us watercolor vibes, and it features other colors besides pink. Wear this with pastel workout tights, and you'll be the star of your sweat session. NET-A-PORTER.COM Sport Bras & Underwear Bodyism - I Am Calm Mesh-paneled Printed Stretch-jersey Sports Bra - Pastel pink $135 $68 from NET-A-PORTER.COM Buy Now See more NET-A-PORTER.COM Sport Bras & Underwear Nike Pro Hyper Classic Padded Women's Medium Support Sports Bra Medium-impact classes need the right type of bra. The Nike Pro Hyper Classic Padded Women's Medium Support Sports Bra ($60) is a smart choice because it'll offer you the support you need without feeling too restrictive. Double down on pink with this one, as it features a darker swoosh and trim. Nike Pro Hyper Classic Padded Women's Medium Support Sports Bra $60 from Nike Buy Now See more Nike Sport Bras & Underwear