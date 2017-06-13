Millennial Pink Workout Clothes Shouldn't Even Surprise You at This Point

It's a bird. It's a plane. It's . . . millennial pink workout wear, and it's everywhere. Whether you usually sign up for a HIIT boot-camp-style class after work or typically settle into your morning yoga classes in your neighborhood, if you scan the room you're going to see a whole lotta pink. From lace-up sneakers to strappy sports bras and everything in between, there's no avoiding it. Pink is taking over. And since this makes us happy, we've gone ahead and found the best blush-toned gear out there. Happy sweating.