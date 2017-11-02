An Unbelievably Weird Way to Enjoy Pumpkin That Just Works

If you think that pumpkin is only good for pie or lattes, this lightened-up cocktail recipe is bound to change your mind. It's not weighed down with sugary juice or refined sugar — just a touch of agave to round out the naturally sweet and antioxidant-rich pumpkin. The ginger not only adds a spicy kick to the cocktail but also lends its detoxifying properties to the drink. Say cheers to your favorite cocktail of Fall.

Pumpkin Caipirinha Adapted from Leblon Cachaca Ingredients 1/2 lime, cut into 4 pieces 1/2 ounce agave nectar 1 teaspoon fresh grated ginger (can substitute with 1/2 ounce homemade ginger simple syrup or 1/2 ounce ginger liqueur) 1 1/2 ounces cachaca 1 1/2 ounces pumpkin puree Ice For garnish: Nutmeg Lime wheel Directions Muddle the lime, agave nectar, and fresh ginger in the bottom of a cocktail shaker. Add cachaca, pumpkin puree, and ice. Shake until thoroughly mixed and chilled. Strain into a glass filled with ice, and garnish with grated nutmeg and a lime wheel. Information Category Drinks, Cocktails Yield 1 drink