Pumpkin Caipirinha Cocktail

An Unbelievably Weird Way to Enjoy Pumpkin That Just Works

If you think that pumpkin is only good for pie or lattes, this lightened-up cocktail recipe is bound to change your mind. It's not weighed down with sugary juice or refined sugar — just a touch of agave to round out the naturally sweet and antioxidant-rich pumpkin. The ginger not only adds a spicy kick to the cocktail but also lends its detoxifying properties to the drink. Say cheers to your favorite cocktail of Fall.

Pumpkin Caipirinha

Ingredients

  1. 1/2 lime, cut into 4 pieces
  2. 1/2 ounce agave nectar
  3. 1 teaspoon fresh grated ginger (can substitute with 1/2 ounce homemade ginger simple syrup or 1/2 ounce ginger liqueur)
  4. 1 1/2 ounces cachaca
  5. 1 1/2 ounces pumpkin puree
  6. Ice
  1. For garnish:
  2. Nutmeg
  3. Lime wheel

Directions

  1. Muddle the lime, agave nectar, and fresh ginger in the bottom of a cocktail shaker.
  2. Add cachaca, pumpkin puree, and ice. Shake until thoroughly mixed and chilled. Strain into a glass filled with ice, and garnish with grated nutmeg and a lime wheel.

Information

Category
Drinks, Cocktails
Yield
1 drink
Image Source: Leblon Cachaca
