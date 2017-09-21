 Skip Nav
Paleo Pumpkin Recipes Are Here to Make Your Life Happier (and Healthier)

You don't need dairy or grains to enjoy the tastiest flavor of the Fall season. That's right, we're talking about pumpkin spice — on a Paleo diet, of course! From coffee creamer to soup, you can try any of these nine savory and sweet treats to get your fix of comforting and delicious Autumn flavors with all the spice your heart desires (and yes, pancakes are included).

Pumpkin-Coconut Bisque
Paleo Pumpkin English Muffins
Paleo Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Mug Cake
Paleo Pumpkin Pie Spice Coffee Creamer
Paleo Pumpkin Pancakes
Paleo Pumpkin Pie Muffins
Paleo Pumpkin Pie Cookie Sandwiches With Chocolate Cinnamon Filling
Paleo Pumpkin Spice and Turmeric Muffins
Pumpkin Cornbread
