 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
You'll Never Guess the Secret Ingredient in These Vegan, Gluten-Free Pumpkin Muffins
Healthy Eating Tips
Set Yourself Up For Weight-Loss Success: 20+ Ways to Meal Prep
Holiday Fitness
How to Bounce Back From a Holiday Food Hangover
Yoga
Yoga Sequence For Happiness

Vegan, Gluten-Free Pumpkin Muffins

You'll Never Guess the Secret Ingredient in These Vegan, Gluten-Free Pumpkin Muffins

A healthy recipe doesn't have to mean bland or boring and certainly doesn't have to exclude foods we have come to crave. Choosing to follow a particular diet or live a certain way shouldn't always have to be about sacrifice, especially not during the upcoming holiday season, with its aromatic spices and tempting comfort foods. It's actually one of my favorite challenges to turn beloved junk foods and treats into healthy, craveable foods that are in line with a healthy diet. These Paleo-friendly, gluten-free, vegan pumpkin-spiced muffins are no exception.

Containing no refined sugars or grains helps to make these muffins perfect for those who are following a Paleo or gluten-free lifestyle or are trying to reduce inflammation in the body. The addition of warming turmeric not only enhances healing properties, but adds a boost to the immune system as well, just in time for the Fall and Winter months ahead. Who knew these two favorites paired so well? Top with a healthy portion of ghee or sprinkle of coconut sugar and these muffins are a perfect guilt-free treat any time of day.

Related
The 5 Foods a Holistic Health Counselor Always Keeps in Her Kitchen
Paleo Pumpkin Spice + Turmeric Muffins

Paleo Pumpkin Spice + Turmeric Muffins

Notes

  • Optional additions: roasted pumpkin seeds, dried candied ginger, dried cranberries
  • Once ingredients are mixed, bake immediately. Baking soda and apple cider vinegar lose their rising abilities the longer they sit.
  • Use organic ingredients whenever possible

Vegan, Gluten-Free Pumpkin Muffins

Ingredients

  1. Dry ingredients:
  2. 4 cups fine almond flour or TigerNut flour
  3. 2 tablespoons ground flaxseed
  4. 2 tablespoons ground turmeric
  5. 1 tablespoon ground cinnamon
  6. 1 teaspoon ground ginger
  7. 1/2 teaspoon allspice
  8. 1/2 teaspoon nutmeg
  9. 1/4 teaspoon clove
  10. 1/4 teaspoon black pepper
  11. 1/2 teaspoon baking soda
  12. 1/2 teaspoon aluminum-free baking powder
  13. Pinch of sea salt
  1. Wet ingredients:
  2. 1 1/2 cups almond, coconut, or hemp milk
  3. 1 can organic pure pumpkin puree (not pumpkin pie mix), or 15 ounces pureed pumpkin
  4. 1/4 cup maple syrup, coconut nectar, or honey
  5. 1 tablespoon coconut oil or ghee
  6. 1 tablespoon almond extract
  7. 1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar

Directions

  1. Preheat oven to 375°F
  2. Oil cupcake tin with coconut oil or ghee, or line tin with cupcake liners.
  3. Mix together dry ingredients.
  4. Add wet ingredients, saving apple cider vinegar to add last, and combine well. Do not over mix; this will help to create fluffier muffins.
  5. Pour immediately into muffin tins and bake.
  6. Bake for approximately 15 to 20 minutes or until golden brown. Test by seeing if a toothpick comes out clean.
  7. Serve warm with ghee or sprinkle with coconut sugar.

Information

Category
Breakfast/Brunch
Yield
12 muffins
Cook Time
30 minutes
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Alle Weil
Join the conversation
PaleoHealthy RecipesDairy-FreePumpkinsTurmericVeganMuffinsGluten-FreeBreakfastFall
Holiday Fitness
Praise the Dairy-Free Gods! Trader Joe's Now Has $3 Coconut Whipped Cream
by Erin Cullum
Healthy Smoothie Recipes
Healthy Recipes
50 of Our Favorite Smoothie Recipes
by Leta Shy
Whole30 Breakfast Recipes
Original Recipes
Power Breakfasts For Your Whole30 Diet
by Michele Foley
Apple Cider Vinegar Cayenne Pepper Cold Remedy
Healthy Recipes
Soothe Sinus Pain With This Simple Apple Cider Vinegar Brew
by Lizzie Fuhr
Chocolate Overnight Oats
Healthy Recipes
Brownie Batter Overnight Oats Offer 19 Grams of Protein
by Jenny Sugar
From Our Partners
Latest Fitness
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Fitness
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds