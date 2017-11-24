You'll Never Guess the Secret Ingredient in These Vegan, Gluten-Free Pumpkin Muffins

A healthy recipe doesn't have to mean bland or boring and certainly doesn't have to exclude foods we have come to crave. Choosing to follow a particular diet or live a certain way shouldn't always have to be about sacrifice, especially not during the upcoming holiday season, with its aromatic spices and tempting comfort foods. It's actually one of my favorite challenges to turn beloved junk foods and treats into healthy, craveable foods that are in line with a healthy diet. These Paleo-friendly, gluten-free, vegan pumpkin-spiced muffins are no exception.

Containing no refined sugars or grains helps to make these muffins perfect for those who are following a Paleo or gluten-free lifestyle or are trying to reduce inflammation in the body. The addition of warming turmeric not only enhances healing properties, but adds a boost to the immune system as well, just in time for the Fall and Winter months ahead. Who knew these two favorites paired so well? Top with a healthy portion of ghee or sprinkle of coconut sugar and these muffins are a perfect guilt-free treat any time of day.



Paleo Pumpkin Spice + Turmeric Muffins From Alle Weil, POPSUGAR Fitness Notes Optional additions: roasted pumpkin seeds, dried candied ginger, dried cranberries

Once ingredients are mixed, bake immediately. Baking soda and apple cider vinegar lose their rising abilities the longer they sit.

Use organic ingredients whenever possible Ingredients Dry ingredients: 4 cups fine almond flour or TigerNut flour 2 tablespoons ground flaxseed 2 tablespoons ground turmeric 1 tablespoon ground cinnamon 1 teaspoon ground ginger 1/2 teaspoon allspice 1/2 teaspoon nutmeg 1/4 teaspoon clove 1/4 teaspoon black pepper 1/2 teaspoon baking soda 1/2 teaspoon aluminum-free baking powder Pinch of sea salt Wet ingredients: 1 1/2 cups almond, coconut, or hemp milk 1 can organic pure pumpkin puree (not pumpkin pie mix), or 15 ounces pureed pumpkin 1/4 cup maple syrup, coconut nectar, or honey 1 tablespoon coconut oil or ghee 1 tablespoon almond extract 1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar Directions Preheat oven to 375°F Oil cupcake tin with coconut oil or ghee, or line tin with cupcake liners. Mix together dry ingredients. Add wet ingredients, saving apple cider vinegar to add last, and combine well. Do not over mix; this will help to create fluffier muffins. Pour immediately into muffin tins and bake. Bake for approximately 15 to 20 minutes or until golden brown. Test by seeing if a toothpick comes out clean. Serve warm with ghee or sprinkle with coconut sugar. Information Category Breakfast/Brunch Yield 12 muffins Cook Time 30 minutes