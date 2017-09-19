 Skip Nav
What You Need to Know Before Quitting the Pill
I Took CBD Oil For 7 Days For Anxiety — Here's What Happened
These Hearty Green Soups Are as Healthy as They Are Beautiful
Dive Headfirst Into Fall With These Tasty (and Healthy) Pumpkin Soup Recipes

Pumpkins aren't just for fun Halloween festivities; they also make pretty amazing comfort-food ingredients. These fiber-full globes mix with pretty much any ingredient you can think of to make warming recipes, whether sweet or savory. Perfect the following recipes to avoid getting left out of the pumpkin frenzy this Fall.

Vegan Pumpkin Spice Oreo Cheesecake — Enough Said!

Vegan Khao Soi Soup
Thick and Creamy Pumpkin Soup
Miso Pumpkin Soup
Thai Pumpkin Laksa With Crunchy "Fried" Chickpeas
No-Chop Roast Pumpkin Soup
Spicy Thai Curry and Pumpkin Noodle Soup
Pumpkin Sage Soup
Thai Pumpkin and Coconut Soup
Simple Pumpkin Soup
Spiced Roast Pumpkin Soup With Garlic Croutons, Feta, and Crispy Fried Sage
Spiced Pumpkin, Carrot, and Sweet Potato Soup
Roasted Pumpkin Soup With Fried Sage and White Truffle Oil
