A Protein-Packed Pumpkin Spice Smoothie Makes Every Day a Good Day
For those obsessed with all things pumpkin, there's really no end to where this antioxidant-rich squash can be used. Breakfast smoothies are no exception! This simple recipe for a pumpkin smoothie is so good, you'll probably want to start every morning off with one. Luckily, canned pumpkin is available year-round, which means you can enjoy this smoothie during the sunny months of Summer or on a dark Winter morning. For an even creamier and nutrient-dense breakfast, consider adding a little Greek yogurt to the mix.
Pumpkin Spice Smoothie
From Eating Bird Food
Ingredients
- 1/2 cup pumpkin (canned or freshly cooked)
- 1/2 frozen banana
- 3/4 cup almond milk
- 1/2 scoop (approximately 2 tablespoons) vanilla protein powder
- 1 teaspoon cinnamon
- 1/2 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice
- Pinch of ground ginger
Directions
- Put all ingredients in the blender and blend until smooth. Pour into a glass and enjoy!
Information
- Category
- Drinks, Smoothies
- Yield
- 1 serving
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Nicole Perry
You could try 1/2 cup of frozen mango. It works like bananas in smoothies and will give the smoothie a good texture and sweetness.
I have to make this!