A Protein-Packed Pumpkin Spice Smoothie Makes Every Day a Good Day

For those obsessed with all things pumpkin, there's really no end to where this antioxidant-rich squash can be used. Breakfast smoothies are no exception! This simple recipe for a pumpkin smoothie is so good, you'll probably want to start every morning off with one. Luckily, canned pumpkin is available year-round, which means you can enjoy this smoothie during the sunny months of Summer or on a dark Winter morning. For an even creamier and nutrient-dense breakfast, consider adding a little Greek yogurt to the mix.



Pumpkin Spice Smoothie From Eating Bird Food Ingredients 1/2 cup pumpkin (canned or freshly cooked) 1/2 frozen banana 3/4 cup almond milk 1/2 scoop (approximately 2 tablespoons) vanilla protein powder 1 teaspoon cinnamon 1/2 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice Pinch of ground ginger Directions Put all ingredients in the blender and blend until smooth. Pour into a glass and enjoy! Information Category Drinks, Smoothies Yield 1 serving