A Protein-Packed Pumpkin Spice Smoothie Makes Every Day a Good Day

What You Need to Know Before Quitting the Pill
For those obsessed with all things pumpkin, there's really no end to where this antioxidant-rich squash can be used. Breakfast smoothies are no exception! This simple recipe for a pumpkin smoothie is so good, you'll probably want to start every morning off with one. Luckily, canned pumpkin is available year-round, which means you can enjoy this smoothie during the sunny months of Summer or on a dark Winter morning. For an even creamier and nutrient-dense breakfast, consider adding a little Greek yogurt to the mix.

Ingredients

  1. 1/2 cup pumpkin (canned or freshly cooked)
  2. 1/2 frozen banana
  3. 3/4 cup almond milk
  4. 1/2 scoop (approximately 2 tablespoons) vanilla protein powder
  5. 1 teaspoon cinnamon
  6. 1/2 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice
  7. Pinch of ground ginger

Directions

  • Put all ingredients in the blender and blend until smooth. Pour into a glass and enjoy!

Information

Category
Drinks, Smoothies
Yield
1 serving
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Nicole Perry
eatingbirdfood eatingbirdfood 3 years

You could try 1/2 cup of frozen mango. It works like bananas in smoothies and will give the smoothie a good texture and sweetness.

nycfitfoodfashion nycfitfoodfashion 3 years

I have to make this!

Misti15249746 Misti15249746 3 years
Sounds great but I would like to leave out the unnatural protein powder if possible. Is it needed in this recipe?
amandaaa amandaaa 4 years
Made this and posted about it on my website! Linked back as well.\u00a0http://www.pinkskyline.com/2012/11/pumpkin-spice-smoothieprotein-shake.html
Pursy Pursy 6 years
I can't wait to make this smoothie!
TADOW TADOW 6 years
Made it, loved it. Next time less cinnamon.
tuliprush tuliprush 6 years
I just made this for breakfast this morning for the boyfriend and I...love it!! My only critique would be that I think it is a bit much cinnamon, but it is absolutely delicious! I also added 15 grams of egg white protein and 15 grams of whey protein powder to get more protein in the morning and the shake ends up coming to 260 calories. Not too bad!!
emmajoan emmajoan 6 years
I posed a similar recipe on my blog (Skinny Emmie) yesterday. I omit the frozen banana for fewer carbs and just add 1/2 cup ice, use a full scoop of vanilla protein powder, and add greek yogurt for extra protein.
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds