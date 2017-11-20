Squeeze in One of These Quick Morning Workouts Before Thanksgiving Madness Ensues

Sick of turkey trots? Not a runner? Still wanna get a morning sweat sesh in? Maybe you are a runner but don't want to shell out the cash for a 5K — we're not judging!

Energize your morning and take time for some stress-relieving self-care in the form of sweat: these superquick morning workout ideas will help you take care of YOU before you take care of the family . . . and the turkey in the oven.