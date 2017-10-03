Abs Are Made in the Kitchen, but Also With This Incredible 5-Move Workout

Ready for some tummy-toning, core-strengthening ab work? Let's work those muscles! MNT Studio owner and founder Elaine Hayes created this do-anywhere, no-equipment workout just for you. It's simple (read: great for Pilates newbies!) but incredibly challenging (read: your abs are going to be on fire). With just five moves and a little space to move, you're going to put that midsection to work — and it also might hurt to laugh for the next few days. Get excited!