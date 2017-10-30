 Skip Nav
Self-Care Gifts That Give a Serious Dose of TLC (Starting at $6)

It's been a long, busy, action-packed, stressful year. And a great way to tell a loved one that you care about them during the holidays would be to give them some much needed (and likely long overdue) self-care. Whether it's a luxurious bath soak, a reminder to take care of their muscles (for that friend who's addicted to two-a-day workouts, we're sure), or some relaxing aromatherapy, there's a fabulous gift at every price point, from $6 to $200.

Young Living Home Diffuser
$84
Not Pot CBD Chocolate
$30
Saje Pocket Farmacy
$60
Hyperice Viper VG1 Electric Fitness Roller
$200
Sagely Naturals Hemp CBD Cream Relief & Recovery
$36
GuruNanda Single and Loving It Essential Oil Set
$60
Surya Spa Muscle Relief Ayurvedic Bath Soak
$35
Gifts For WomenFitness GiftsHealthy LivingSelf CareGift Guide
Young Living Home Diffuser
$84
