You'll Be Hooked on These Low-Cal Brownies

My standard brownie recipe was similar to most; it contained a whole stick of butter, a couple of eggs, and a cup and a half of sugar. But that changed when I found this slimmed-down recipe. Compared to my go-to, the final calorie count per brownie dropped by 170 calories!

For a lightened-up recipe, these brownies are rich and tasty. To keep the flavor quality prime, be sure to use high-quality ingredients, especially for the cocoa and chocolate chips.



