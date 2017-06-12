You'll Be Hooked on These Low-Cal Brownies

My standard brownie recipe was similar to most; it contained a whole stick of butter, a couple of eggs, and a cup and a half of sugar. But that changed when I found this slimmed-down recipe. Compared to my go-to, the final calorie count per brownie dropped by 170 calories!
For a lightened-up recipe, these brownies are rich and tasty. To keep the flavor quality prime, be sure to use high-quality ingredients, especially for the cocoa and chocolate chips.
Ingredients
- 3/4 cup all-purpose flour
1/2 cup unsweetened cocoa
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon baking powder
4 tablespoons unsalted butter, at room temperature
2/3 cup sugar
1 large egg
2 egg whites
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
2 tablespoons espresso
1/2 cup nonfat Greek yogurt
1/4 cup semisweet chocolate chips
1/4 cup chopped walnuts (optional)
Directions
- Preheat oven to 350ºF. Line an 8-inch square baking pan with aluminum foil; spray foil lightly with cooking spray.
- In a medium bowl, whisk together flour, cocoa, salt, and baking powder. Set aside.
- With an electric mixer, cream butter and sugar at medium speed for 2 to 3 minutes, or until combined. Add egg, egg whites, vanilla, and coffee. Continue beating until incorporated.
- Scrape down sides of the bowl, and reduce mixer speed to low. Slowly add flour mixture to the bowl, followed by yogurt, and mix gently until combined. The batter will be thick. Stir in chocolate and walnuts if using.
- With a spatula, spread mixture evenly in pan and bake for 20 to 25 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted in center of pan comes out dry. Cool on a wire rack before removing from pan and slicing into 16 squares.
Information
- Category
- Desserts
- Yield
- 16 servings
Nutrition
- Calories per serving
- 125