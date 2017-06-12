 Skip Nav
You'll Be Hooked on These Low-Cal Brownies
GOOP
You Won't Believe the Treatment Miranda Kerr Tried in the Name of Wellness
Intermediate Workouts
This 45-Minute HIIT Workout Will Help Shrink Your Belly
FitFinder
We've Found Your Next Workout

You'll Be Hooked on These Low-Cal Brownies

My standard brownie recipe was similar to most; it contained a whole stick of butter, a couple of eggs, and a cup and a half of sugar. But that changed when I found this slimmed-down recipe. Compared to my go-to, the final calorie count per brownie dropped by 170 calories!

For a lightened-up recipe, these brownies are rich and tasty. To keep the flavor quality prime, be sure to use high-quality ingredients, especially for the cocoa and chocolate chips.

Healthy Brownie Recipes That Make a Diet Seem Decadent

Ingredients

  1. 3/4 cup all-purpose flour
  2. 1/2 cup unsweetened cocoa
  3. 1/4 teaspoon salt
  4. 1/2 teaspoon baking powder
  5. 4 tablespoons unsalted butter, at room temperature
  6. 2/3 cup sugar
  7. 1 large egg
  8. 2 egg whites
  9. 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  10. 2 tablespoons espresso
  11. 1/2 cup nonfat Greek yogurt
  12. 1/4 cup semisweet chocolate chips
  13. 1/4 cup chopped walnuts (optional)

Directions

  1. Preheat oven to 350ºF. Line an 8-inch square baking pan with aluminum foil; spray foil lightly with cooking spray.
  2. In a medium bowl, whisk together flour, cocoa, salt, and baking powder. Set aside.
  3. With an electric mixer, cream butter and sugar at medium speed for 2 to 3 minutes, or until combined. Add egg, egg whites, vanilla, and coffee. Continue beating until incorporated.
  4. Scrape down sides of the bowl, and reduce mixer speed to low. Slowly add flour mixture to the bowl, followed by yogurt, and mix gently until combined. The batter will be thick. Stir in chocolate and walnuts if using.
  5. With a spatula, spread mixture evenly in pan and bake for 20 to 25 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted in center of pan comes out dry. Cool on a wire rack before removing from pan and slicing into 16 squares.


Source: Calorie Count

Information

Category
Desserts
Yield
16 servings

Nutrition

Calories per serving
125

Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Lizzie Fuhr
Healthy RecipesHealthy LivingBrowniesDessertChocolate
lilxmissxmolly lilxmissxmolly 8 years
i made the nopudge brownies with tofu and they were a huge hit ... I made them for my mom's birthday, and didn't tell my family they were "healthy". my dad, who HATES all "lite" foods, raved about them!
soapbox soapbox 8 years
I wonder, can I omit the expresso? Oh and I refuse to use butter in anything besides birthday cakes. Smart Balance/I Can't Believe It's Not Butter Light goes in everything.
Aestuo Aestuo 8 years
So I saw this recipe earlier and decided to make them this afternoon; well, they taste good but the texture is definitely a little different...
amh amh 8 years
My fave way to health up treats (esp chocolatey stuff) is with King Arthur white whole wheat flour. It's whole wheat, but not as heavy. It blends right in with chocolatey yummies. I don't use it for sugar cookies or pound cake, but it'd work like a charm in this recipe.
Allytta Allytta 8 years
sounds more expensive than the usual ones :) but i'll try them next month. this month cheesecake from Yum was already made. one dessert per month.
nancita nancita 8 years
Those look rich and indulgent. I love the idea of using Greek yogurt.
cdelphine cdelphine 8 years
It sounds ridiculous but an easy low cal brownie is a box of brownie mix and a can of black beans, pureed. If you really puree the beans so that there are no big bits, you can't tell.
rumpel2 rumpel2 8 years
try No Pudge brownies - they are fudgy and gooey! you wont be able to tell that they are fat-free and so easy to make. you can even make single servings in the microwave in just 1 minute!
tlsgirl tlsgirl 8 years
I've been looking for a lighter dessert, so I'm definitely going to try these.
SomethingWicked SomethingWicked 8 years
sounds good..may try this weekend!
ilanac13 ilanac13 8 years
i';ve come up with a great recipe that cuts down on what you're eating - instead of oil or butter, use applesauce...and instead of eggs - use eggbeaters. they taste a bit more cake like since the applesauce gives it a different baking quality - but it's still healthier.
sonya-ina sonya-ina 8 years
I love baking... especially brownies! I need to remember to make these next time I'm in the mood for brownies -- usually every week, ha!
Alyssa9986 Alyssa9986 8 years
TOTALLY saw this article in Shape last week...visited the rents this past weekend, made them, and let me tell you - they were a huge hit. I'll be saving this recipe forever :) True, they're still brownies and you can't "go to town on them", but I love the fact that they're reduced both in caloric and fat content. Try making them, they're delicious!
TidalWave TidalWave 8 years
I'm not sure calories-wise, but I usually cut up blocks of baking chocolate into chunks instead of chocolate chips (tastes better).
