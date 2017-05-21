 Skip Nav
Stephen Amell Just Proved He's Also a Superhero in Real Life on American Ninja Warrior
Skip the Crunches in This Quick Standing Abs Workout
People Swear by This Easy, Unexpected Tea Recipe as an Insomnia Remedy
Creamy Collagen Coffee: The Energizing, Debloating, Weight-Loss Boosting Drink

Stephen Amell is constantly wowing us as Green Arrow on the hit show Arrow, but the sexy actor just proved he's also got some superhero capabilities in real life. In a sneak peek of American Ninja Warrior's Red Nose Day episode, Amell tackles the course with crazy athleticism, jumping and climbing and swinging in full ninja form. Amell is so at ease while going through the challenges that he even stops to smile and hang out with the crowd — we're amazed.

This American Ninja Warrior Is Starting Early at Age 5

The Celebrity Ninja Warrior episode will air on May 25, when Amell will go into beast mode alongside celebrities like Derek Hough, Erika Christensen, Natalie Morales, and more. He is a die-hard WWE fan and even dabbled in wrestling, so we have high hopes for Amell's ninja capabilities. Watch the sneak peek above.

