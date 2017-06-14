Is It Stomach Flu or Appendicitis? Pay Attention to These Signs

My mom winced in pain this Saturday while we were driving to yoga. "You OK, Mom?" I asked her. Even though she kept assuring me she was fine, the pain magnified over the day. And yet, she carried on with her busy Saturday plans, smiling and acting normal, until dinnertime when she couldn't bring herself to eat or drink anything. We had all consumed the same foods that weekend, so we ruled out food poisoning. "Maybe I have a little bug," she reassured the family. Over the next few hours, she developed a fever that spiked, and she grew sicker as time passed. My dad rushed her to the hospital, and a CT scan confirmed what none of us could have guessed: she was suffering from appendicitis.

The next 12 hours were painful and life-threatening for my mom and stressful and emotional for the family. She worsened while the hospital scrambled to gather a surgical staff on a Sunday. By the time she was treated, her appendix had ruptured. Luckily, her surgery and recovery have had zero complications. She's still recovering and is showing positive signs, but it made me think: if our family had known the differences between a stomach virus and appendicitis, maybe we would have taken her to the hospital sooner.

There are a few key telltale signs of appendicitis that differ greatly from stomach flu, and it's worth committing them to memory.