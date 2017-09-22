 Skip Nav
Starbucks
Sip on These Low-Calorie Starbucks Drinks — All 150 Calories or Fewer!
Calorie Breakdowns
How Many Calories Do You Really Burn in a Cycling Class? We Know You're Wondering
fitness carousel
The 6 Stretches For Anyone With Tight Hamstrings

Vegallia Frozen Dessert

This Dairy-Free Ice Cream Might Be Halo Top For Vegans

The healthy ice cream craze has been delightful for millions of dieters, but even the most beloved brands like Halo Top leave vegans and dairy-free eaters with no dessert — and a whole lot of FOMO.

A recent brand to respond to said void in the healthy dessert space is Vegallia, a dairy-free dessert line with no added sugar, using xylitol (a sugar alcohol) as a sweetener (similar to Halo Top, which uses erythritol in addition to cane sugar and stevia).

The brand offers seven vegan, gluten-free flavors: dark chocolate, french vanilla, coconut, mango, wild berries, creamy lime, and banana and french vanilla. We tried the first five here in the POPSUGAR office and decided that mango was the winner of all of them, coming in with the most positive reviews (it tastes sort of like a mango lassi in frozen form).

Related
These Insanely Delicious Sundaes in a Pint Are Vegan, Gluten-Free, and Allergen-Free
ADVERTISEMENT

Each serving varies in nutrients depending on flavor, but the calorie count hovers between 110 and 160 per half cup serving. It's got zero protein because, well . . . no dairy, but it's super low in fat (zero to one gram) with roughly 20 to 28 grams of carbohydrates.

Here's an example ingredient list, for reference, courtesy of the wild berries variety: strawberry purée, raspberry purée, blackberry purée, organic coconut milk powder, monk fruit, maltodextrin (vegetable fiber), sorbitol, xylitol, vegetable-distilled monoglycerides (emulsifier), and xanthan and cellulose gums.

You can find Vegallia in some specialty grocers and in the brand's online store for $10 a pint.

Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Dominique Astorino
Join the conversation
Healthy Ice CreamTaste TestsDairy FreeHealthy LivingVegan
Join The Conversation
Healthy Recipes
32 Vegan Lunches You Can Take to Work
by Leta Shy
Smashed Potatoes With Herbs Recipe
Original Recipes
The Completely Addictive Method of Roasting Potatoes
by Nicole Perry
Vegan Pancake Recipe
Healthy Recipes
100-Calorie Fluffy and Sweet Vegan Pancakes
by Jenny Sugar
No-Bake Brownies
Vegan
Low-Calorie, No-Bake Brownies — They're Vegan, Too!
by Jenny Sugar
Daiya Pumpkin Dairy-Free Cheesecake
Vegan
by Dominique Astorino
From Our Partners
Latest Fitness
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Fitness
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds