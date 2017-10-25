These Brownies Laced With Avocado Will Blow You Away

There are certain times in life where a brownie can feel like a girl's best friend. But we need to upgrade those brownies, and this is the recipe for that job. Chock-full of healthy ingredients like flaxseed meal (to replace eggs in a traditional recipe), sweetened with applesauce, and full of healthy fats from avocado, these vegan and gluten-free brownies are so rich and flavorful, your chocolate cravings will definitely be satisfied.

Extravegant Chocolate Avocado Brownies By Mona Zavosh, for Glow Ingredients For the brownie: 2 tablespoons organic flaxseed meal mixed with 4 tablespoons water 4 ounces avocado 4 ounces vegan dark chocolate chips 1/4 cup organic cocoa powder 1/2 cup organic coconut sugar 1 teaspoon organic orange zest 1 teaspoon vanilla extract 2 tablespoons organic unsweetened applesauce 1/2 cup blanched almond flour 1 cup organic coconut flour 1/2 teaspoon baking soda 1 teaspoon baking powder 1/4 teaspoon sea salt 1/4-1/2 cup chopped raw walnuts For the chocolate frosting: 2 ounces vegan dark chocolate chips 1 teaspoon organic triple-filtered coconut oil Directions Preheat the oven to 350°F. Line an 8"x8" baking pan with parchment paper and spray with coconut oil. In a small bowl, mix the flax eggs and set aside for 5 minutes. Melt chocolate chips over a double boiler. Add the avocado, melted chocolate, cocoa powder, coconut sugar, orange zest, vanilla extract, and applesauce to a food processor, and mix until the mixture is creamy with no lumps. You will need to stop the machine and scrape down the sides a few times. Add the almond flour, coconut flour, baking soda, baking powder, and salt to the mixture, and process again until smooth. Pour the batter evenly into the baking pan and smooth the top with an offset spatula. Sprinkle the raw walnuts on top of the batter and press down slightly. Bake for 35 to 40 minutes. Remove from the oven, and allow the brownie to cool completely. While the brownie is cooling, make the chocolate frosting. Melt chocolate and coconut oil over a double boiler. Once the brownie has cooled, cover with the chocolate sauce. Slice and serve this decadent chocolate brownie, and enjoy! Information Category Desserts Yield 9 to 12 brownies