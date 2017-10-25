Vegan Avocado Brownie Recipe
These Brownies Laced With Avocado Will Blow You Away
There are certain times in life where a brownie can feel like a girl's best friend. But we need to upgrade those brownies, and this is the recipe for that job. Chock-full of healthy ingredients like flaxseed meal (to replace eggs in a traditional recipe), sweetened with applesauce, and full of healthy fats from avocado, these vegan and gluten-free brownies are so rich and flavorful, your chocolate cravings will definitely be satisfied. By Mona Zavosh, for Glow
Extravegant Chocolate Avocado Brownies
Ingredients
Directions
Information
