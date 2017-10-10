Get in the Halloween Spirit With This Vegan Boo-Nana Milkshake

 Skip Nav
'Tis the season for fun Halloween treats, and this vegan milkshake is no exception! Made with only five ingredients and served in a ghastly mug, this creamy shake is sure to be a new spooky staple.

Vegan Boo-Nana Milkshake

Ingredients

  1. For the Black Rim:
  2. 3 tablespoons unsweetened shredded coconut
  3. 1 teaspoon food-grade activated charcoal (Consume sparingly — excess can lead to irritation)
  4. 1-2 tablespoons maple syrup
  1. For the Milkshake:
  2. 1 13.5-ounce can organic coconut milk
  3. 2 large frozen bananas, sliced
  4. 1/2 cup ice cubes
  5. 1 1/2 tablespoons vanilla extract
  6. 2 tablespoons maple syrup
  7. Vegan coconut whipped topping

Directions

  1. Melt vegan chocolate and place in a piping bag. Draw a face onto a mug with melted chocolate and let harden.
  2. While the chocolate sets, add the maple syrup into one bowl and mix the shredded coconut and charcoal together in another bowl. Once the ghost face has set, dip the rim of the jar in the maple syrup and allow the excess to drip off. Dip the rim into the coconut charcoal bowl, then set aside.
  3. Add all of the smoothie ingredients into the blender and process until creamy. Pour the smoothie into the two prepared jars and top with coconut whipped topping. Boo-licious!

Information

Category
Desserts
Yield
2 servings
Cook Time
15 minutes
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Steve Mangurten
by Angela Elias
