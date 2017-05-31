Vegan Creamsicle Soft Serve
Cool Down With a Scoop of Vegan Creamsicle Soft Serve
If you're craving a Creamsicle we have the perfect recipe for you — and it's so easy to make. This dairy-free frozen treat is full of flavor and vitamin C! Watch the video and check out the recipe below. If you're a fan of vegan ice cream, be sure take a look at our recipe for Dole whip, too.
Vegan Orange Creamsicle Soft Serve
Recipe by Mona Zavosh
Ingredients
- ½ cup frozen mango
- ½ cup frozen banana
- 3 tablespoons frozen organic juice concentrate
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- Orange zest, optional
Directions
- Place the mango, banana, orange juice concentrate, and vanilla extract into a food processor and process until you have a smooth and creamy mixture; make sure to stop the machine and scrape down the sides a few times.
- Place the mixture in a bowl and freeze for about 30 minutes.
- Once ice cream has frozen, top with orange zest and enjoy!
Information
- Category
- Desserts, Frozen
- Yield
- 3-5 Servings