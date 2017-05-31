Cool Down With a Scoop of Vegan Creamsicle Soft Serve

If you're craving a Creamsicle we have the perfect recipe for you — and it's so easy to make. This dairy-free frozen treat is full of flavor and vitamin C! Watch the video and check out the recipe below. If you're a fan of vegan ice cream, be sure take a look at our recipe for Dole whip, too.

Vegan Orange Creamsicle Soft Serve Recipe by Mona Zavosh Ingredients ½ cup frozen mango ½ cup frozen banana 3 tablespoons frozen organic juice concentrate 1 teaspoon vanilla extract Orange zest, optional Directions Place the mango, banana, orange juice concentrate, and vanilla extract into a food processor and process until you have a smooth and creamy mixture; make sure to stop the machine and scrape down the sides a few times. Place the mixture in a bowl and freeze for about 30 minutes. Once ice cream has frozen, top with orange zest and enjoy! Information Category Desserts, Frozen Yield 3-5 Servings