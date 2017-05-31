 Skip Nav
Cool Down With a Scoop of Vegan Creamsicle Soft Serve
Class Fitsugar
A Total-Body Workout to Build Metabolism-Boosting Muscle
Healthy Eating Tips
Protein: You're Eating It All Wrong
Bloating
This Is What Solved My Extreme Bloating Problem That 4 Doctors Couldn't Figure Out

Vegan Creamsicle Soft Serve

Cool Down With a Scoop of Vegan Creamsicle Soft Serve

If you're craving a Creamsicle we have the perfect recipe for you — and it's so easy to make. This dairy-free frozen treat is full of flavor and vitamin C! Watch the video and check out the recipe below. If you're a fan of vegan ice cream, be sure take a look at our recipe for Dole whip, too.

Vegan Orange Creamsicle Soft Serve

Vegan Orange Creamsicle Soft Serve

Vegan Orange Creamsicle Soft Serve

Ingredients

  1. ½ cup frozen mango
  2. ½ cup frozen banana
  3. 3 tablespoons frozen organic juice concentrate
  4. 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  5. Orange zest, optional

Directions

  1. Place the mango, banana, orange juice concentrate, and vanilla extract into a food processor and process until you have a smooth and creamy mixture; make sure to stop the machine and scrape down the sides a few times.
  2. Place the mixture in a bowl and freeze for about 30 minutes.
  3. Once ice cream has frozen, top with orange zest and enjoy!

Information

Category
Desserts, Frozen
Yield
3-5 Servings
Healthy DessertsGlowSummerHealthy LivingIce CreamVegan
