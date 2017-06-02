Eat the Rainbow With This Vegan Unicorn Nice Cream

If you are what you eat, it's time dig into a bowl of this unicorn ice cream. It's colorful. It's delicious. It's the perfect frozen treat. Plus it's dairy-free and you don't need an ice cream maker to create this nice cream.

Vegan Unicorn Nice Cream By Mona Zavosh Notes *If you cannot find pureed frozen fruit in your local market, process partially thawed frozen fruit in your blender for several minutes until you have a very smooth mixture. Ingredients Pink: 1 cup coconut whipped topping 1 tablespoon strawberry puree* 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract Blue/Green: 1 cup coconut whipped topping 1/8 teaspoon spirulina blue-green algae Yellow: 1 cup coconut whipped topping 3 tablespoons mango puree 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract Purple: 1 cup coconut whipped topping 1/2 tablespoon blueberry puree 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract Topping: Chopped freeze-dried mango and strawberry Directions Place the coconut whipped topping in the refrigerator to thaw for 4 hours or overnight. In a small mixing bowl, combine whipped topping with the strawberry puree and vanilla extract until fully combined. Place the bowl in the refrigerator. Repeat these steps with the remaining three colors. Once all the colors have been mixed, scoop each color into an 8x4x2.5-inch loaf pan, alternating the colors until you have no more whipped topping left. Tap the loaf pan on the counter several times. Using a bamboo skewer, swirl the colors together to create a marbleized ice cream. Top with chopped freeze-dried strawberries and mangoes. Cover with plastic wrap and place in the freezer for 2 to 3 hours. Serve the ice cream with more freeze-dried fruit and enjoy! Information Category Desserts, Ice cream Yield 6-8 servings