Vegan Unicorn Ice Cream
Eat the Rainbow With This Vegan Unicorn Nice Cream
If you are what you eat, it's time dig into a bowl of this unicorn ice cream. It's colorful. It's delicious. It's the perfect frozen treat. Plus it's dairy-free and you don't need an ice cream maker to create this nice cream.
Vegan Unicorn Nice Cream
By Mona Zavosh
Notes
*If you cannot find pureed frozen fruit in your local market, process partially thawed frozen fruit in your blender for several minutes until you have a very smooth mixture.
Ingredients
- Pink:
- 1 cup coconut whipped topping
- 1 tablespoon strawberry puree*
- 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
- Blue/Green:
- 1 cup coconut whipped topping
- 1/8 teaspoon spirulina blue-green algae
- Yellow:
- 1 cup coconut whipped topping
- 3 tablespoons mango puree
- 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
- Purple:
- 1 cup coconut whipped topping
- 1/2 tablespoon blueberry puree
- 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
- Topping:
- Chopped freeze-dried mango and strawberry
Directions
- Place the coconut whipped topping in the refrigerator to thaw for 4 hours or overnight.
- In a small mixing bowl, combine whipped topping with the strawberry puree and vanilla extract until fully combined. Place the bowl in the refrigerator.
- Repeat these steps with the remaining three colors.
- Once all the colors have been mixed, scoop each color into an 8x4x2.5-inch loaf pan, alternating the colors until you have no more whipped topping left.
- Tap the loaf pan on the counter several times. Using a bamboo skewer, swirl the colors together to create a marbleized ice cream.
- Top with chopped freeze-dried strawberries and mangoes.
- Cover with plastic wrap and place in the freezer for 2 to 3 hours.
- Serve the ice cream with more freeze-dried fruit and enjoy!
Information
- Category
- Desserts, Ice cream
- Yield
- 6-8 servings