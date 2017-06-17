16 Water Bottles That Are as Cool as They Are Functional

A good rule of thumb for staying hydrated is to drink half your body weight in water. For someone like me who hates drinking water (it's so boring!), I have to find ways to make it as fun as possible. Aside from infusing lemon, I've realized that the best way to keep myself hydrated is to buy cute water bottles. It's like purchasing workout clothes for motivation. But hey, it works for me! Whether you have the same problem or you're just in need of a new bottle, check out 16 options ahead that are both cool and functional.

Just make sure to keep them clean!