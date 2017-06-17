6/17/17 6/17/17 POPSUGAR Fitness Fitness Gear Water Bottles 16 Water Bottles That Are as Cool as They Are Functional June 17, 2017 by Nicole Yi 21 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. A good rule of thumb for staying hydrated is to drink half your body weight in water. For someone like me who hates drinking water (it's so boring!), I have to find ways to make it as fun as possible. Aside from infusing lemon, I've realized that the best way to keep myself hydrated is to buy cute water bottles. It's like purchasing workout clothes for motivation. But hey, it works for me! Whether you have the same problem or you're just in need of a new bottle, check out 16 options ahead that are both cool and functional. Just make sure to keep them clean! 1 MiiR Vacuum Insulated Bottle This double-wall vacuum insulated bottle keeps drinks cold for 24+ hours and hot for 12. Its opening is big enough for ice cubes but small enough to prevent face splashing. It's also sweat-proof, so you won't have to worry about your gym bag getting soaked. MiiR Vacuum Insulated Bottle ($30) MiiR Vacuum Insulated Bottle $30 from miir.com Buy Now 2 ban.do Cool It Glass Water Bottle Even though this fun-shaped bottle is glass, its silicone sleeve keeps it protected and cool. It also has built-in padding on the bottom to break falls. ban.do Cool It Glass Water Bottle ($28) ban.do Cool It Glass Water Bottle $28 from bando.com Buy Now 3 CamelBak Chute Vacuum This stainless steel, vacuum-insulated bottle keeps liquids cold for 48 hours (longer if you add ice) and hot for six. You won't have to worry about condensation, thanks to its double wall, and the cap snaps right into the handle without getting in the way. CamelBak Chute Vacuum ($38) CamelBak Chute Vacuum $38 from camelbak.com Buy Now 4 SOMA Glass Water Bottle Minimalists will love this shatter-resistant bottle that's BPA-free and beautifully designed. It features a natural bamboo lid and an easy-grip protective sleeve, but is totally lightweight. SOMA Glass Water Bottle ($30) SOMA Glass Water Bottle $30 from drinksoma.com Buy Now 5 Avex Freeflow Autoseal Stainless Water Bottle You can expect your drinks to stay cold for 29 hours and hot for 10 in this durable stainless steel bottle. The Autoseal button does just what it says and automatically seals between sips, preventing spills and leaks. Avex Freeflow Autoseal Stainless Water Bottle ($30) Avex Freeflow Autoseal Stainless Water Bottle $30 from avexoutdoor.com Buy Now 6 EcoVessel Surf Recycled Glass Water Bottle You won't have to worry about the glass breaking because this bottle's silicone sleeve has a padded Drop Shield base. Seriously, you can drop it from eight feet above without doing damage! The sleeves are also interchangeable in case you're feeling a different color later. EcoVessel Surf Recycled Glass Water Bottle ($18) EcoVessel Surf Recycled Glass Water Bottle $18 from ecovessel.com Buy Now 7 ban.do Glitter Bomb Water Bottle Warning: this bottle might totally distract you during a workout. Its double wall features loose glitter in the inner shell that flows and sparkles as you drink. ban.do Glitter Bomb Water Bottle ($24) ban.do Glitter Bomb Water Bottle $24 from bando.com Buy Now 8 Klean Kanteen Insulated Reflect Made with sustainably harvested bamboo, food-grade silicone, and stainless steel, this bottle is double-walled and vacuum insulated, keeping drinks cold for 24 hours and iced for 40. Its loop also makes it easy to carry on the go. Klean Kanteen Insulated Reflect ($41) Klean Kanteen Insulated Reflect $41 from kleankanteen.com Buy Now 9 bkr LALA Glass Water Bottle Soft but strong, this little bottle weighs just under a pound and features a small opening for no-spill sipping. It's BPA-free and fits most cup holders. bkr LALA Glass Water Bottle ($35) bkr LALA Glass Water Bottle $35 from mybkr.com Buy Now 10 Hydro Flask Standard Mouth TempShield insulation eliminates bottle sweat and keeps your beverages cold up to 24 hours and hot up to 12. It also fits Hydro Flask's Sport Cap for one-handed drinking and comes with a lifetime warranty. Hydro Flask Standard Mouth ($35) Hydro Flask Standard Mouth $35 from hydroflask.com Buy Now 11 VitaJuwel Love Gem-Water Bottle Now, this is one unique bottle. This gorgeous vessel features a rose quartz, which is known for its tenderness and sensuality. If you're looking for more love in your life, take a sip from this gem-water blend. VitaJuwel Love Gem-Water Bottle ($98) VitaJuwel Love Gem-Water Bottle $98 from gem-water.com Buy Now 12 ban.do Work It Out Water Bottle This acrylic bottle with a removable silicone mouthpiece (for easy cleaning!) is the ideal gym partner. Its lid handle lets you carry it everywhere, and look how supportive it is! ban.do Work It Out Water Bottle ($20) 13 Mizu M8 This ultralightweight bottle is easy to take with you, especially with its loop cap. Remember to only pour cold drinks in this one since it doesn't have an insulated wall that weighs it down. Mizu M8 ($21) Mizu M8 $21 from mizulife.com Buy Now 14 Fitlosophy Fitfuser Water Bottle This one's for all of you (like myself) who need to add a little something extra to your H2O. Easily sweeten your sips by adding your favorite fruits like cucumber and strawberry. It's also BPA-free and leak-proof with a removable infuser. Fitlosophy Fitfuser Water Bottle ($17) Fitlosophy Fitfuser Water Bottle $17 from getfitbook.com Buy Now 15 S'well White Marble Bottle This superstylish bottle not only looks cool but it can also keep your drinks cold for 24 hours and hot for 12. It's triple-walled for maximum insulation and eliminates condensation. S'well White Marble Bottle ($35) S'well White Marble Bottle $35 from swellbottle.com Buy Now 16 Clean Bottle Square This square bottle has patented clean technology with a unlockable top and bottom for easy washing. Its silicone gaskets prevent leaks while its square designs keeps it from rolling around the studio or gym floor. Genius! 