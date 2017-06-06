 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
The 6 Sports Bras You Need For All of Your Workouts
What Are the Best Sports Bras

POPSUGAR / paid for by / ASICS

Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Tom Medvedich

The 6 Sports Bras You Need For All of Your Workouts

Wondering which sports bra goes with which type of class? Whether you're a runner or cyclist, we'll break it down. We partnered with ASICS to help you get a sound body and sound mind and to show you the way.

If you're a fitness junkie, then you know that not all sports bras are cut from the same cloth. Some are made for low-impact movements, like yoga and Pilates, and other styles are better suited for the hard stuff, like HIIT. Whatever your workout routine looks like, we've identified six sports bras that will help you get the most out of your training.

Bras for your low-impact classes
Bras for your low-impact classes
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Diggy Lloyd

Type of class: Yoga, mat Pilates, Megaformer Pilates, reformer Pilates, and barre.

Our 2 favorites: No one wants to worry about tugging at their bra during yoga. The ASX™ Seamless bra is designed to leave you chafe-free. Likewise, the Criss Cross bra features four-way stretch fabric that will move with you as you hold poses. You can focus on the class, not on staying in your bra.

1 / 4
Bras for your medium-impact classes
Bras for your medium-impact classes
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Diggy Lloyd

Type of class: Cycling

Our 2 favorites: It's critical to feel well supported as you pedal in class. The Racerback bra is made with high spandex, which means you'll feel snug. The Adjust bra is exactly what it sounds like — adjustable straps offer a custom fit that's critical in cycling class because your body ends up bouncing around on the saddle. The bra also has perforated cups to help wick away moisture.

2 / 4
Bras for your high-impact classes
Bras for your high-impact classes
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Diggy Lloyd

Type of class: Boxing, kickboxing, boot camp, or any other HIIT series.

Our 2 favorites: What's worse than trying to take off your sports bra when you're supersweaty? The Lock Zip bra's key feature is the zipper in the front, which makes it easy to remove. When you're throwing punches in boxing, you want your shoulders and arms to feel loose and unobstructed. The Sports bra offers breathability and a t-back, which is essential for movement.

3 / 4
More From ASICS
More From ASICS
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Tom Medvedich

You have to work strong to perform strong. No matter what athletic activity you’re into, ASICS has the shoes, clothes and accessories that are as tough and dynamic as your workout. SHOP NOW

4 / 4
Fitness GearAsics
Related Stories
Should I Change Out My Workout Shoes
Fitness Gear
The 6 Shoes You Should Consider For All Your Workouts
by Rebecca Brown paid for by ASICS
What Are the Popular Fitness Classes
Fitness Gear
3 Popular Fitness Classes You Must Try, Plus What to Wear to Them
by Rebecca Brown paid for by ASICS
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Fitness
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds