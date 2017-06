The 6 Sports Bras You Need For All of Your Workouts

Wondering which sports bra goes with which type of class? Whether you're a runner or cyclist, we'll break it down. We partnered with ASICS to help you get a sound body and sound mind and to show you the way.

If you're a fitness junkie, then you know that not all sports bras are cut from the same cloth. Some are made for low-impact movements, like yoga and Pilates, and other styles are better suited for the hard stuff, like HIIT. Whatever your workout routine looks like, we've identified six sports bras that will help you get the most out of your training.